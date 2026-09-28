UK Farmer Who Exposed Terror Plot Near U.S. Operations Speaks Out

The UK farmer who alerted authorities to the presence of suspicious men now accused of plotting terrorism against an airbase where American pilots took off to strike Iran has expressed her shock that she had to be the one to identify the plot.

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This farmer heroine, who wished to remain anonymous, told the press that she was driving to her Whelford, Gloucestershire home when she saw multiple vehicles and a “large group of hooded and ‘balaclava’d’ men” blocking the road. Apparently, there is some doubt as to whether one or more of the group of men might have escaped before authorities arrived, as the farmer did not commit to saying definitely that there were only five there to begin with. Unfortunately, with a number of Muslim men that British authorities have welcomed into England, there could be terrorists in every town that has large numbers of “migrants.”

Recalling how the men in the road flooded after seeing her car, she speculated that they saw her headlights and thought she could be the police. “It would appear that by doing so I just derailed whatever they were planning,” she said. Unable to contact the base, she called 999, which caused police to arrive fairly quickly.

“A plucky amateur shouldn’t be spotting an unusual bit of activity at 1am when the air base is on high alert,” the farmer exclaimed. “I think it’s absolutely astonishing.” One can’t help but remember other massive government or military intelligence failures in history, like those ahead of the much-warned-about 9/11 attacks.

The farmer who called 999 over the suspects near RAF Fairford says she is "100% certain" she saw 8-10 men, not just the 5 that were arrested. She says she is surprised the police haven't contacted her to ask what she saw. She also revealed the message she sent to the village WhatsApp group after encountering the men. — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 28, 2026

Related: Britain: Arrests As Explosives Plot Uncovered Near Airbase Tied to U.S. Iran Operation

The farmer told The Telegraph that she drove some ways away from the men to alert both police and locals, using WhatsApp for the latter. “It is pretty incredible, realising you had a brush with potential terrorists face to face and may have foiled a terrorist plot. It was clear they had just got there. Thank God we spotted them,” she admitted.

UK authorities have insisted that all of the arrested individuals are UK nationals, but it will be interesting to see what exactly that means because one of the reasons that the farmer was worried is that she said all the men she saw seemed to be Middle Eastern. Of course, in the dark, it can be difficult to see clearly, but we know that British authorities like to hide how much Muslim migrants drive crime. And many Muslim immigrants and their children have obtained UK citizenship.

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The farmer said that some of the men ran toward the airbase, but others vanished into the fields. “We realised this was something pretty serious. We knew the air base had a credible threat of a terrorist attack before last night. So as soon as I saw them I was worried,” she stated. “I mean, you don’t see masked men running around at half one in the morning in the countryside near a secure air base and not have concerns.”

Both U.S. and UK authorities are still investigating the plot.

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