Did Bush Not Take a Terrorist’s Warning of 9/11 Plot Seriously Because of ‘Religion of Peace’ Lie?

Catherine Salgado | 3:19 PM on September 12, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Newly declassified documents confirmed that a terrorist had mentioned formation of a plot we now know as the 9/11 attacks to American authorities in early 2001. Did President George W. Bush fail to take the warning as seriously as he should have because the determination not to recognize that all fundamentalist Muslims believe in jihad blinded him and others in his administration, and kept them from realizing that the plot was much closer to realization than Americans were willing to admit?

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Below is a declassified May 2001 memo. Now, presidents do get an awful lot of information to sift through on a daily basis. That often includes Islamic terrorist plots. But this one ought to have been a big deal, not only to Bush, but to other people in his administration, and the CIA, with supposed expertise in such topics, would realize that an existing plot to take American hostages and hijack aircraft needed a possible contingency response. 

Don't forget that jihadis who would become 9/11 hijackers were approved to enter our country, and even trained at U.S. flight schools. You'd think a bunch of Arabs interested only in controlling planes in flight and not in landings would set off alarm bells. But that would have required American politicians from both political parties and flight instructors to overcome their delusion of a century or more that Islam is a religion of peace, and that flagging suspicious behavior from Muslims is racist. Was that why the memo below didn't result in a contingency plan for if a hijack attack occurred? Something obviously got dropped, because in September 2001, when the hijackings did occur, there was no U.S. military response that went into prompt action.

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The 9/11 attacks should have been the brutal wake-up call to America that fundamentalist Islam was in an existential war with Western civilization, and that jihadis around the world wanted to take over our nation. Even hundreds of thousands of Muslims who are not terrorists are now demanding that the American towns and states where they live transform their laws and culture to suit sharia. Look at New York City, Dearborn, Mi., or Paterson, N.J. 

Westerners keep forgetting that Muslims pass down their goals of conquest from generation to generation and from country to country. We are not fighting isolated terrorist groups or radicalized individuals. We are fighting a global religious and political cult. Read more here: Ex-Muslim Warns Islam’s Threat Is Much More Than Terrorism. That is precisely the point that Bush ignored after 9/11, and that has caused Americans so much trial and trouble since then.

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Our leaders failed us after 9/11. They were so determined not to seem racist and Islamophobic that they refused to address the root cause of the 2001 massacre.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

9/11 CIA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM TERRORISM

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