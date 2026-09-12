Did Bush Not Take a Terrorist’s Warning of 9/11 Plot Seriously Because of ‘Religion of Peace’ Lie?

Newly declassified documents confirmed that a terrorist had mentioned formation of a plot we now know as the 9/11 attacks to American authorities in early 2001. Did President George W. Bush fail to take the warning as seriously as he should have because the determination not to recognize that all fundamentalist Muslims believe in jihad blinded him and others in his administration, and kept them from realizing that the plot was much closer to realization than Americans were willing to admit?

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Below is a declassified May 2001 memo. Now, presidents do get an awful lot of information to sift through on a daily basis. That often includes Islamic terrorist plots. But this one ought to have been a big deal, not only to Bush, but to other people in his administration, and the CIA, with supposed expertise in such topics, would realize that an existing plot to take American hostages and hijack aircraft needed a possible contingency response.

Don't forget that jihadis who would become 9/11 hijackers were approved to enter our country, and even trained at U.S. flight schools. You'd think a bunch of Arabs interested only in controlling planes in flight and not in landings would set off alarm bells. But that would have required American politicians from both political parties and flight instructors to overcome their delusion of a century or more that Islam is a religion of peace, and that flagging suspicious behavior from Muslims is racist. Was that why the memo below didn't result in a contingency plan for if a hijack attack occurred? Something obviously got dropped, because in September 2001, when the hijackings did occur, there was no U.S. military response that went into prompt action.

BREAKING: George W. Bush was personally warned in May of 2001–via a top secret memorandum marked “For the President Only”—that Osama Bin Laden was planning spectacular attacks against the U.S. using hijacked aircraft. The May 22, 2001 memo, prepared exclusively for President George W. Bush, was entitled “Captured Terrorist Details Hostage Plot” and noted that “planning is under way for three separate operations[.]” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 11, 2026

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The 9/11 attacks should have been the brutal wake-up call to America that fundamentalist Islam was in an existential war with Western civilization, and that jihadis around the world wanted to take over our nation. Even hundreds of thousands of Muslims who are not terrorists are now demanding that the American towns and states where they live transform their laws and culture to suit sharia. Look at New York City, Dearborn, Mi., or Paterson, N.J.

Westerners keep forgetting that Muslims pass down their goals of conquest from generation to generation and from country to country. We are not fighting isolated terrorist groups or radicalized individuals. We are fighting a global religious and political cult. Read more here: Ex-Muslim Warns Islam’s Threat Is Much More Than Terrorism. That is precisely the point that Bush ignored after 9/11, and that has caused Americans so much trial and trouble since then.

Trump Should Make It Clear That Islam Is Not a ‘Religion of Peace’ by Daniel Greenfield 14 Comments(Edit) It’s time to reverse Bush and tell the truth. As the 25th anniversary of the Islamic terrorist attacks of September 11 approached, video of George W. Bush claiming tremulously that Islam is a religion of peace once again made the rounds on social media. Read more at the link in the next post. — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) September 12, 2026

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Our leaders failed us after 9/11. They were so determined not to seem racist and Islamophobic that they refused to address the root cause of the 2001 massacre.

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