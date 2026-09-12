9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Reveals the Jihadis’ Grand Strategy

There hasn’t been a major jihad attack in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001, but there have been plenty of minor ones, in Fort Hood, Boston, Chattanooga, New Orleans, San Bernardino, and many other places. All of these are intended to overwhelm law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and to destabilize and ultimately destroy the American system of government so that a Sharia government can replace it. The imposition of Islamic law on the United States is the ultimate goal, but Islamic jihadis are pursuing that goal not just by means of jihad terror attacks, but through other methods as well.

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On Thursday, the mastermind of the 9/11 jihad attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), who is still awaiting trial, was the subject of a retrospective in the Washington Post, of all places, that discussed his statements to his CIA interrogator, James E. Mitchell. KSM told Mitchell: “We will win because Americans don’t realize … we do not need to defeat you militarily; we only need to fight long enough for you to defeat yourself by quitting.”

Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen remarks that “with his disastrous and shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden fulfilled KSM’s prophecy,” and that’s certainly true, but it wasn’t just Afghanistan. The U.S. withdrew from both Iraq and Afghanistan without even having come close to fulfilling George W. Bush’s goal of establishing Western-style secular republics in both, and U.S. troops could have stayed in both until doomsday without achieving that goal.

This was because Bush, and American officials in general, listened to polyannish and willfully ignorant leftists such as Harvard’s Noah Feldman, who insisted that Sharia was benign and perfectly compatible with Western secular pluralism, and could be made the supreme law in both Iraq and Afghanistan without sacrificing the U.S.’s goal of establishing free republics in both.

The reality is that Islamic law is radically incompatible with the very idea of a republic. Under Sharia, legislators don’t make laws and people don’t vote on them; rather, Allah’s law is simply received and implemented. It denies the freedom of speech, as Allah, Muhammad and the Qur’an cannot be questioned, on pain of death. It likewise denies the equality of rights of women and non-Muslims.

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These facts are not hard to establish. Just look at Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan or Afghanistan today, and you’ll see Sharia in action. But the Washington Post article bears this subhead: “There wasn’t another major attack in the U.S. But there wasn’t the reckoning that was needed either.’

Indeed there wasn’t, and there still hasn’t been such a reckoning, and that is due in no small part because of the efforts of the Washington Post to obscure the ideological roots, motives, and goals of the 9/11 hijackers and plotters, and to defame and smear those who called attention to those ideological roots, motives, and goals as “racists” and “Islamophobes.”

Related: Plotter of Hamas Jihad Massacres in Germany and Austria Had an Unusual Day Job

But leave the Post aside. The reckoning is still needed. That reckoning must involve a recognition of the spread of Sharia in the U.S. by nonviolent, non-terrorist means. Thiessen writes: “KSM had another prophecy: According to Mitchell, he said that ‘jihadi-minded brothers would immigrate into the United States’ and ‘wrap themselves in America’s rights and laws’ until they were strong enough to rise up and attack us. Mitchell said that KSM explained to him that ‘he and his brothers will not stop until the entire world lives under Sharia law.’”

U.S. government, law enforcement and intelligence officials should read and ponder those words in light of the fact that increasing numbers of Muslims are being elected to offices at all levels of government, and some of them are openly Sharia-adherent.

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There should indeed be a reckoning. There should be a national conversation regarding these officials’ loyalty to the United States and its laws in comparison to their loyalty to Sharia. Of course, such a suggestion, when not ignored entirely, will be batted down as “Islamophobic.” And down in Gitmo, when he hears about the latest leftist politician denouncing concerns about Sharia in the U.S. as “Islamophobia,” Khalid Sheikh Mohammed will know that yet another one of his prophecies is in the process of coming true.

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