Carnegie Mellon Professor’s Sickening X Post Dances on Charlie Kirk’s Grave

You really don't hate the left enough. The racial hatred and the savagery of the left once again reared its ugly head in the past couple of days, during the commemorations of both the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 radical Islamic terrorist attacks. This time it’s a repeat offender named Uju Anya, a Nigerian college professor at elitist Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Anya decided that on the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s public execution at the hands of a fellow leftist, she would call him a “s**tbag” on social media. She also posted, “May he rot in p**s.”

The post that garnered the most attention for its over-the-top barbarism is where she seemingly directed her ire at the late Kirk, “Die first, white man, then ask yourself why I’m dancing.”

This isn’t the first time Anya has used social media to demonstrate just how awful the Carnegie Mellon professor can be. In 2022, as the Queen of England was lying on her deathbed, Anya posted to what was then Twitter, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

Believe it or not, that tweet wasn’t enough to get her fired at Carnegie Mellon. In fact, when she was asked about her offensive social media posts at the time, she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “I said what I [expletive] said.”

No remorse there. She also had the nerve to complain about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who called her out on the X platform.

This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. https://t.co/2zoi6CdFMq — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 8, 2022

“Jeff Bezos and his small, petty a** came at me,” Anya said in an interview with 1Hood Media at the time. “Exposed me to threats to danger, put a big old target on my back to his 5 million followers… He put my tweet there, with my words, my picture, in the middle of a storm already brewing against me.”

Advertisement

Of course, she took no responsibility for being the author of the tweet, under her own name and her own photo, willingly and voluntarily. She took no responsibility for her driving role in creating that storm she said was brewing. Funny how that works; you wish a painful death on someone loved by millions of people, and you irk some people. Who'd a thunk that people would react negatively to such targeted hatred?

In 2022, while the university tried to distance itself from Anya’s comments, it refused to fire her.

Instead, she was rewarded: Nearly 4,000 people signed a petition defending her and her comments which celebrated the death of the queen in the most sadistic of ways. Among the 4,000 were fellow professors, alumni, and students at the university.

In reporting on the petition, the Post-Gazette described Anya as “a highly accomplished scholar and a force for diversity, equity and inclusion in the field of linguistics.”

Ahh, DEI... Remember that? Wasn’t it grand?

Something to know about Carnegie Mellon, like so many other major universities; it gets a lot of money from the federal government, and over the years it has worked closely with the federal Department of Defense and other branches on a range of very high-level projects in the billions of dollars. Getting on the wrong side of the Trump administration right now is more than a bad look; it could be costly.

Maybe that’s why this time around, the university was much quicker on the draw to respond.

Dr. Uju Anya is currently on voluntary professional leave from the university and is not teaching courses on our campus this academic year. We are deeply concerned by recent hostile and threatening social media posts by Dr. Anya and are reviewing this matter closely. — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 12, 2026

Advertisement

Reading between the lines, it looks as if the thing it was unwilling to do under the Biden administration it’s ready to do under the Trump administration, which may involve sending her packing.

Her bio, which is still on the Carnegie Mellon website describes Anya, who is married to a woman, as an associate professor of “second language acquisition.” She is a “scholar of language learning and Black experiences in multilingualism. Her primary fields of inquiry include critical applied linguistics, critical sociolinguistics and critical discourse studies, with a focus on how race, gender, sexual and social class identities intersect with language learning. Her research explores the multilingual journeys of African American students and how these experiences inform identity formation in new language learning contexts.”

For someone who’s so respected for her mastery of language, she sure tends to choose some of the most uncivilized language you could hear to wish death on others. To think that parents put out $70,000 per year in tuition alone to send their kids there.

When you see stories like this, so many dynamics are at play, mostly centered on double-standards and hypocrisy. The "compassionate left" has proven to be the side most prone to violence and murder. College professors are thought to be smart, yet they use language that's beneath a longshoreman. The side that accuses others of racism as a default tactic tends to be the side that most flagrantly violates its own rules for public discourse, particularly by discriminating and targeting others based on race.

Advertisement

Because of who sits in the White House, and what's at stake for the university, I expect to see Carnegie Mellon to deliver consequences to Anya pretty quickly. This is the sort of thing that's little discussed when talking about Trump's accomplishments. Just knowing he is where he is, and that he's willing to act if he sees an injustice, there is a lot of self-policing going on across the country. In this case, it just may be enough to get the school to cut its losses sooner rather than later.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!