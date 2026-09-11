West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nothing Says 'We Hate America' Quite as Much as UCLA's 9/11 Event

Today, your humble correspondent is shocked that the only guy not invited to the 9/11 observance at what used to be one of the West Coast, Messed Coast's great universities is Khalid Sheik Mohammed himself.

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Up for discussion today:

It's a terror-friendly, America-hating event for the ages.

Democrats who run a California city hire a 20-year-old to manage the city's money. This should go well.

And unbelievably, another California city decides to DOGE itself.

Let's get going!

The Ayatollah Was Unavailable

With all the swagger UCLA's got, you would have thought they could have sprung KSM from GITMO to deliver a keynoter on How I Did It at the school's 9/11 terror summit. After all, the university's event, "25 Years After 9/11: Reimagining Freedom, Justice, and Security,” looks as if it could have been sponsored by the Muslim Brotherhood itself.

At Eastern Washington University, students will commemorate 9/11 by running 2,200 stadium stairs to symbolize the firefighters who ran up the stairs of the Twin Towers on 9/11/01 and run laps to remember the first responders who ran from the Lincoln Tunnel to the towers. Washington State University will have a color guard and service projects to commemorate the day.

But at UCLA law school, perhaps Hussam Ayloush of the Muslim Brotherhood-spawned Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) will expand on his previous exhortation to his brothers that "Israel should be attacked," which he said right after October 7, 2023.

As the stairs are climbed, perhaps Yale Law professor Aslı Ü. Bâli will further explain how counterterrorism enforcement is a "racist gravy train." We'll give her this: At least the old bird has pattern recognition skills.

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One of Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorneys, Melanie Partow, will be a featured speaker. But that's not all she's got going for her. The member of the GITMO terrorist defense bar "clerked at the International Criminal Court and recently made headlines for issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu." She's completely qualified to speak at a 9/11 event for this bunch.

And that's not all! The Washington Free Beacon's got it covered:

Sponsored by UCLA law school's Critical Race Studies program, which describes itself as the "premier setting for studying the intersection of race and the law," the symposium will also address "the ongoing genocide in Gaza" and the war on terror's roots in "White Christian nationalism," according to an event description on the law school's website. It comes as UCLA is fending off a lawsuit from the Justice Department, which alleges that the university created a hostile environment for Jewish students.

We can't imagine why.

Shocker — Al Qaeda Had a Nuclear Follow-Up to the 9/11 Attack

One of the terror apologists speaking at the event is "University of Minnesota's Amna Akbar, who described Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson as a 'spectacular act of protest.'"

The entire Red-Green Alliance is in full force at the UCLA event.

Much ink and hot air will be spent at this event to explain how America really had it coming 25 years ago today. The only things that will go undiscussed and underappreciated are the victims and how the United States had to move heaven and earth to put the country back on a war footing again to keep us safe from this lot's friends.

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New new math

A 20-year-old UCLA math student has been named the interim treasurer of the city of La Mesa in San Diego County.

La Mesa's woke council, putting their thumb on the scale, gave the student the interim treasury gig because he's already running to be the permanent treasurer in the November election.

Emmett Stewart claims he's made 150% off his own investments. Maybe he can help the city's $70 million in investments while he oversees the $30 million annual budget.

California is doomed.



The Democrat-majority La Mesa City Council just voted to appoint a 20-year-old City Treasurer who, when asked the amount of the city budget, said he didn’t know the number. “It’s a lot of money.”



PS. The answer is $130 Million.



He also claimed he makes… pic.twitter.com/IHkGJZEEUH — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) September 9, 2026

The city under law had to name an interim treasurer after their 64-year-old treasurer left to take a legal advisor post at NATO.

Nasty City DOGE

San Diego County's National City is, according to the city manager, toying with insolvency. So, the San Diego South Bay burg is turning to AI to root out dumb spending and reduce head count.

The National City Council voted unanimously last week to approve a three-year, roughly $250,000 contract with Tyler Technologies for an artificial intelligence-powered budgeting tool, two weeks after members demanded more information about its cost and reliability. The vote came the same night the council adopted a broader financial plan intended to close a widening structural deficit that City Manager Doug Schulze has warned could push the city toward insolvency.

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Could the entire state of California be next? Only if Steve Hilton becomes governor.

Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Portland Cops FAFO After Appeasing Antifa Terrorists

Goodbye Kshama lama ding dong

No one will miss the now private-sector socialist, Kshama Sawant, as she temporarily leaves Seattle to go to the "Israeli-occupied" West Bank to consort with terrorists.

NEW: After her failed run for Congress, Marxist Kshama Sawant announces that she is going to "the Israeli-occupied West Bank" to talk to "Palestinians and Palestinian Americans about the Holocaust being carried out by the Israeli state."



She thanks "activists and organizers" in… pic.twitter.com/WVrI6tFpm1 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 4, 2026

Sawant has already been essentially PNG'd from her native India because of her divisive and radical politics. Getting through Israel's vetting process would be even more rigorous.

Israel doesn't need to import any more radicals who want to kill them.

Cool story, bro. No, really — cool story.

A Mount Hood summit camp in 1947 came with something impossible to explain, a fresh Sunday newspaper and a quart of milk waiting outside the tent.

The delivery had required an unseen climber to reach Oregon’s 11,249-foot summit before sunrise.



On August 17, George Padon and… pic.twitter.com/DE0fE3kaYt — Papa Hemingway✝️✡️ 🇺🇸 (@PopHemingway) September 11, 2026

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