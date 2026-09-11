The Morning Briefing: Any Moral Equivalence About 9/11 Is Pure Evil

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yrdhebriskd was quick to embrace his role as the determined face of the Southwestern Pressed Beets Mocktails scene.

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This is going to be quick. I won't be sharing my memories of the morning of September 11, 2001 because they matter only to me and don't have any relevance to the point I want to make today. I am fortunate to have a couple of good friends who also happen to be colleagues — Stephen Green and Kurt Schlichter — and they've both written 9/11 columns that are quoteworthy, so I'll lean on them a little. Full disclosure: I will be doing that because I'm in the mood to rain down some choice expletives today and this isn't the space for that.

We talk here a lot about there being clearly delineated good guys and bad guys in the world, and that leftists are in a permanent state of confusion about which global actors fit into which category. Here on the right, we are a lot more clear-headed regarding existential threats to the Republic. This is from Schlichter's column:

Court was canceled. I came back to Manhattan Beach. Nobody went to work. We watched the news the rest of the day, and speculation turned to who the culprits were. It was pretty clear early on that it was Muslim fanatics. It was also pretty clear that we had to kill them all. We had some moral clarity then, while the wreckage was still smoking. It was George W. Bush’s finest hour. He got Congress to authorize — 420-1 in the House, 98-0 in the Senate, the lone “no” from one socialist dirtbag congresswoman — our campaign of righteous retribution, which continues to this day and must continue until every person who had a paw in this, and those still carrying the jihadi banner, have paid for what they did.

The "we" who had moral clarity in 2001 actually included Democrats. Because the attacks happened in places where a lot of them lived and worked, the Dems were hit with a wave of old-fashioned patriotism the likes of which they hadn't experienced since the summer of 1945. "We" rode a pretty nice wave of Kumbaya-filled unity for brief while after 9/11. It was nice while it lasted.

Unfortunately, it didn't last very long.

Democrats and their various leftists comrades in idiocy have spent much of the last quarter century being apologists for an ideology whose adherents have been, as I wrote on Tuesday, "quite open about wanting to murder anyone who disagrees with them." Here is Mr. Green's excellent description of the jihadi quintessence:

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They couldn't build, but they sure knew how to destroy. Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda had a 7th Century theocratic mindset with a postmodern sadist's ability to imagine all-new ways to murder, using a superior civilization's own tools against it.

Yeah, they say it's about religion, but it's the boilerplate envy-based belief system that drives most of modern history's heinous figures. Leftists everywhere can empathize and sympathize with jihadis so easily because they're all coming from the same psychologically damaged pool of motivational dreck. When mommy and daddy issues take a horrible turn, they find it easy to rationalize violence in pursuit of their political goals. The same campus rage mongers who chant "Free Palestine" have been celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk for a year.

As with most of what's horribly wrong with the American left these days, His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama deserves much of the blame. Inspired by David Mamet's legendary "Always be closing" line in Glengarry Glen Ross, I like to tell people to "always blame Obama." It was during the Obama years that the phrase "the motive is unclear" became code for, "Yeah, the killer yelled 'Allahu Akbar!' just before people started dying."

Of course, rushing to judgment about anyone who points out the obvious is OK. We're always labeled "Islamophobic" whenever we mention that the Islamic guy who murdered people was, in fact, Islamic.

People who find moral equivalence between the bottom-feeding jihadi dirtbags and the murder victims of their perverted path to their twisted version of the afterlife are evil. Those who do so in any context involving the 9/11 attacks are also traitorous. I won't even get into the situation in New York City's leadership right now because I'll end up punching a wall and I need my hands to type. Kevin and I discuss it on the latest episode of "Unwoke," though.

I'm glad I'm on the side that remembers the horror of 9/11 and still calls it a horror. The side that's not electing politicians who think we had it coming. The side that doesn't have Palestinian flags displayed in their United States congressional offices.

The side that honors and mourns the people killed 25 years ago today.

The side that knows who the bad guys are.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

A couple of quick notes today. Briefing stalwart Jerome gets us going:

Good morning, Kruiser, Loved your “Kids are Alright” article from all those months ago. Great point that Gen Z is choosing to not follow in the footsteps of the leftist nut jobs. It’s refreshing to see a younger generation understanding the basics, like what is a boy and what is a girl, and dying your hair bright blue, green, or purple doesn’t make people think “this person must be really smart!” It does give us hope…. as long as they vote the right way.

I had more examples of my faith in Gen Z to at least not be completely commie, including some of my experiences in my recent return to college. One thing I didn't write about the other day was Charlie Kirk's enormous influence on young Americans. Not to worry, Kevin and I talk about it on the latest episode of "Unwoke." Give it a listen!

We'll wrap up with this from Charlene in Texas:

Some evenings I watch the national "news" and turn to my husband and ask "what in the H#!! is going on?".They have story after story that doesn't make any sense to me. Is there NO common sense common anymore? Later, we usually watch Gutfeld! and he makes fun of all the stories that upset me and then the next morning, you give me some insight (and a lot of hope) that there MAY still be a FEW people with that "common sense" gene. PLEASE keep 'em coming!! I need your insight AND the "everything isn't awful" pick-me-up!!

Gutfeld! and the Morning Briefing should be all you need, Charlene. My solemn promise to you is that I am not going anywhere. I'm having too much fun doing this, even when the news cycle is heavy like today. It's a blessing to be able to tee off on my political opposites and call it "work." Let's keep this party going.

Have a safe weekend, everyone. We're not gonna let the commies win!

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Ted DeGrazia’s love of horses inspired hundreds of paintings, watercolors and drawings throughout his career. In Free as the Wind, four horses charge across the canvas, their movement captured through DeGrazia’s dynamic use of the palette knife. pic.twitter.com/WblnNWkOJR — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum (@DeGraziaGallery) September 10, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/10/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2026 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: FOX 5

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsweek

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: ABC

New Media: Human Events



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Additional Print: The Telegraph, Reuters

Radio: NPR



EDT :

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

6:50 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the White House en route the Pentagon

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive the Pentagon

The Pentagon

In-Town Travel Pool



9:00 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the 9/11 Observance Ceremony

The Pentagon

Pre-Credentialed Media



10:25 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony

The Pentagon

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Pentagon en route the White House

The Pentagon

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Dublin, Ireland

The White House

Restricted Pool

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Additional Print: The Telegraph, Reuters

Radio: NPR



IST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland

Pre-Credentialed Media



9:10 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Arrival Ceremony

Áras an Uachtaráin

Pre-Credentialed Media



9:20 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Courtesy Call with the President of Ireland

Áras an Uachtaráin

Closed Press



10:10 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland

Farmleigh House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:35 AM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks to U.S. Embassy Personnel and Business Leaders

Deerfield Residence

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Dublin, Ireland en route Doonbeg, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Doonbeg, Ireland

Doonbeg, Ireland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT attends the 2026 Amgen Irish Open

Doonbeg, Ireland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: The Atlantic

Radio: AURN

New Media: Breitbart



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Additional Print: The Telegraph, Reuters

Radio: NPR



IST :

8:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Doonbeg, Ireland

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT attends the 2026 Amgen Irish Open Final Round

Doonbeg, Ireland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Doonbeg, Ireland en route the White House

Doonbeg, Ireland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Restricted Pool

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