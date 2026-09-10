RNC Convention Honors Victims of Illegal Alien Crime, Remembers Those Lost on 9/11

Catherine Salgado | 9:30 PM on September 10, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Republican midterm convention brought some heartbreaking moments to the stage as it honored victims of illegal alien crime and Islamic terrorism just before the anniversary of 9/11.

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From the gorgeous rendition of “Ave Maria” in tribute to the nearly 3,000 Americans who died 25 years ago in the September 11 Islamic terrorist attacks in New York and Pennsylvania, to the “buddy bench” in honor of Sheridan Gorman and other young Americans killed by illegal aliens, the tributes elicited tears for the deceased and cheers for the survivors.

The Gorman family’s testimony was gut-wrenching. “Illegal immigration stole my little sister from me,” Madeline Gorman sobbed. “Sheridan was my best friend. My future with her was stolen, my sense of safety, and maybe most painfully, my belief in later. Because I thought I had more time with Sheridan, and so did she. I'll call you later. I'll say I love you later. I'll pay attention later.” When an illegal alien murdered Sheridan in Chicago, “Politics stopped being theoretical for me. It became my sister's empty bedroom, her silent phone, my parents collapsing in grief. And there's an added cruelty when you know her death was preventable.” Democrat sanctuary politicians in Illinois ignored Sheridan’s story to keep protecting illegal aliens.

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Mother Jessica Gorman quoted fellow angel mom Patti Fox, who urged, “You need to love America more than you hate Trump.” Fox’s daughter Carissa is severely disabled after an illegal alien caused an accident and fled the scene. The Gormans lost their girl altogether. Father Tom Gorman begged Americans to vote for politicians who will enforce immigration law.

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He remembered Sheridan when she was six years old having her tonsils out. “I took her warm little hand in mine and made the promise every father believes with his whole heart, that he will always be able to keep, ‘You are safe. Daddy is right here. I will protect you.’” But “13 years later, I held that same hand. Only this time, it was cold.… I was outside the Chicago Medical Examiner's Office holding the lifeless hand of my 18-year-old daughter for the last time. Our sweet Sheridan was murdered in Chicago by a man who was in this country illegally. And all I could think about was that promise I made her… because when Sheridan needed me the most, I wasn't there for her.” But Tom Gorman wasn’t to blame. The politicians who welcomed in his daughter's killer were.

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Dalilah Coleman survived the crash that an illegal alien trucker (Partap Singh) caused, but she will always be severely disabled because of it. Dalilah's mother is a legal immigrant, but Democrats only care about illegal aliens. Dalilah's father is a trucker, but Democrats want to give his job to illegal aliens like Singh. 

Democrats support illegal alien killers and Islamic terrorists. The Democrat Party is the party of death.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANGEL FAMILIES DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAMIC TERRORISM

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