RNC Convention Honors Victims of Illegal Alien Crime, Remembers Those Lost on 9/11

The Republican midterm convention brought some heartbreaking moments to the stage as it honored victims of illegal alien crime and Islamic terrorism just before the anniversary of 9/11.

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From the gorgeous rendition of “Ave Maria” in tribute to the nearly 3,000 Americans who died 25 years ago in the September 11 Islamic terrorist attacks in New York and Pennsylvania, to the “buddy bench” in honor of Sheridan Gorman and other young Americans killed by illegal aliens, the tributes elicited tears for the deceased and cheers for the survivors.

Christopher Macchio Performs Ave Maria During Ceremony Held in Memory of 9/11 - 09/10/26 https://t.co/ZE1TYubnjl — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 11, 2026

The Gorman family’s testimony was gut-wrenching. “Illegal immigration stole my little sister from me,” Madeline Gorman sobbed. “Sheridan was my best friend. My future with her was stolen, my sense of safety, and maybe most painfully, my belief in later. Because I thought I had more time with Sheridan, and so did she. I'll call you later. I'll say I love you later. I'll pay attention later.” When an illegal alien murdered Sheridan in Chicago, “Politics stopped being theoretical for me. It became my sister's empty bedroom, her silent phone, my parents collapsing in grief. And there's an added cruelty when you know her death was preventable.” Democrat sanctuary politicians in Illinois ignored Sheridan’s story to keep protecting illegal aliens.

"Illegal immigration stole my little sister from me."



Madeline Gorman gets emotional remembering her sister Sheridan at the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, saying she thought they would have more time together.



"Politics stopped being theoretical for me. It became my sister's… pic.twitter.com/rtmpyxfdU8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2026

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Mother Jessica Gorman quoted fellow angel mom Patti Fox, who urged, “You need to love America more than you hate Trump.” Fox’s daughter Carissa is severely disabled after an illegal alien caused an accident and fled the scene. The Gormans lost their girl altogether. Father Tom Gorman begged Americans to vote for politicians who will enforce immigration law.

🚨 JUST NOW: Angel mom Jessica Gorman of Sheridan Gorman, emotional on stage, just dropped this line and it's 100% correct



"A fellow angel mom Patti Fox recently said: 'YOU NEED TO LOVE AMERICA, AMERICANS — MORE THAN YOU HATE TRUMP.'"



💯💯



She's right. No more letting TDS… pic.twitter.com/CMbUTfVsF8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026

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He remembered Sheridan when she was six years old having her tonsils out. “I took her warm little hand in mine and made the promise every father believes with his whole heart, that he will always be able to keep, ‘You are safe. Daddy is right here. I will protect you.’” But “13 years later, I held that same hand. Only this time, it was cold.… I was outside the Chicago Medical Examiner's Office holding the lifeless hand of my 18-year-old daughter for the last time. Our sweet Sheridan was murdered in Chicago by a man who was in this country illegally. And all I could think about was that promise I made her… because when Sheridan needed me the most, I wasn't there for her.” But Tom Gorman wasn’t to blame. The politicians who welcomed in his daughter's killer were.

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"When Sheridan was six, she had her tonsils removed. I held her hand and made her a promise every father believes he can keep: 'You are safe. Daddy is right here. I will protect you.' The last thing she said before she closed her eyes was, 'I love you, daddy.'"



"13 years later,… pic.twitter.com/RenuJb6PVv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2026

Dalilah Coleman survived the crash that an illegal alien trucker (Partap Singh) caused, but she will always be severely disabled because of it. Dalilah's mother is a legal immigrant, but Democrats only care about illegal aliens. Dalilah's father is a trucker, but Democrats want to give his job to illegal aliens like Singh.

Angel Father Marcus Coleman delivers powerful testimony after his daughter, Dalilah, was nearly killed by an illegal alien:



"Democrats would rather protect illegal immigrants from the consequences of their crimes than comfort the Americans who are left to pick up the pieces." pic.twitter.com/QC7tqwphRh — Republicans (@Republicans) September 11, 2026

Democrats support illegal alien killers and Islamic terrorists. The Democrat Party is the party of death.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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