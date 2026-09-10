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seconds ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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JD Vance will be doing a keynote. He was in the last night and now he will be a keynote speaker for Night Two. 

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1 min ago Catherine Salgado
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Great story ahead of the 25th anniversary: Trump Awards 9/11 Hero Who Died in Attacks a High Honor

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1 min ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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Trump has unlocked expert mode on 4D Chess. 

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1 min ago Scott Pinsker
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On OAN/other networks is the GOP convention; over on FNC, Laura Ingraham is interviewing Trump. So basically, Trump is counterprograming the GOP convention with himself.

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1 min ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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Chris is right. I have Gen X music tastes in there myself. 

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2 mins ago Charlie Martin
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Don't forget that comments are open for VIP members. If you're not one, go here with promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount.

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2 mins ago Chris Queen
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Y'all don't get me wrong. I love the music of my parents' generation, but it'd also be nice to hear some GenX and Millennial music, too. 

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2 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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I was thinking about writing an article on parental rights as the Texas Gov. is supportive of school choice.

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4 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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I like the music and I was just barely born in Gen Z. 

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5 mins ago Chris Queen
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The DJ's music choices are Boomer-heavy. Just saying. 🤣

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6 mins ago Jennifer Rust
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"A choice between Common Sense and Crazy" - that line is made for a commercial.

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7 mins ago Chris Queen
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I'm loving the "Abbott!" chants.

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8 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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This governor is a firm supporter of voter ID laws. 

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9 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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Like last time I will be reacting to things as I see them and watching the cspan feed

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9 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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I see Texas Gov. Greg Abbott 

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9 mins ago Catherine Salgado
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Gov. Abbott is right to emphasize the importance of not letting foreign entities buy our land. And I wish the Trump administration would also designate CAIR (a Hamas front group) as a foreign terrorist organization and boot them out of the country. Tomorrow is 9/11 -- a good reminder of what happens when we don't take the threat of Islamic terrorism seriously

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12 mins ago Scott Pinsker
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Ahoy hoy

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12 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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Isachar used to type gibberish on my keyboard and knock my writing utensils down. He grew out of it but I know all about cats knocking things off the desk. 

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13 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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Hello to Captain Chaos

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14 mins ago Charlie Martin
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Hi everyone, I'm here and being ably deterred by my orange cat Captain Chaos, who is trying to find things to knock off my desk.

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14 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
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Abdul El-Sayed recently made a ridiculous campaign ad. It was him re-enacting Blue's Clues while letting the audience know they can mail in ballots for him. 

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16 mins ago Sarah Anderson
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I'm here for a few minutes! I have to take a break from 7:30-8:30 to do other things, but I'll be back at 8:30. In case anyone wanted to keep up with my schedule. I don't know why I'm telling y'all this. 😅

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16 mins ago Chris Queen
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Same here.

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18 mins ago Jennifer Rust

I'm surprised that they didn't give Mike Rogers a time slot in prime time.

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18 mins ago Jennifer Rust
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I'm surprised that they didn't give Mike Rogers a time slot in prime time.

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18 mins ago Chris Queen
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18 mins ago Jennifer Rust
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Hello VIPs! Joining you for a second night to watch this mid-term convention.

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19 mins ago Chris Queen
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Mike Rogers: "Abdul El-Sayed is a con man. I'm a law man."

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20 mins ago Chris Queen
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Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination:

“Charlie Kirk was a once-in-a-generation leader whose impact on free speech, America’s youth, and our party will never be forgotten. No matter how hostile the crowd, Charlie boldly and peacefully stood up for our conservative values, encouraging healthy political debate and inspiring millions to believe in something bigger than themselves. Tonight, as our country remembers Charlie, Republicans gather to honor his legacy and carry forward what he built for the conservative movement. No one can take Charlie’s place, but we will spend the rest of our lives making sure the movement he built outlives us all.”

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23 mins ago Chris Queen
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31 mins ago Chris Queen
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Welcome to the PJ Media liveblog of the GOP Midterm Convention, Night 2: Electric Boogaloo! We’ll be here throughout the night with the speeches, the highlights, the lowlights, the inevitable political theater, and whatever else gets thrown our way.

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