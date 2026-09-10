Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination:

“Charlie Kirk was a once-in-a-generation leader whose impact on free speech, America’s youth, and our party will never be forgotten. No matter how hostile the crowd, Charlie boldly and peacefully stood up for our conservative values, encouraging healthy political debate and inspiring millions to believe in something bigger than themselves. Tonight, as our country remembers Charlie, Republicans gather to honor his legacy and carry forward what he built for the conservative movement. No one can take Charlie’s place, but we will spend the rest of our lives making sure the movement he built outlives us all.”