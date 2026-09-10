JD Vance will be doing a keynote. He was in the last night and now he will be a keynote speaker for Night Two.
Great story ahead of the 25th anniversary: Trump Awards 9/11 Hero Who Died in Attacks a High Honor
Trump has unlocked expert mode on 4D Chess.
On OAN/other networks is the GOP convention; over on FNC, Laura Ingraham is interviewing Trump. So basically, Trump is counterprograming the GOP convention with himself.
Chris is right. I have Gen X music tastes in there myself.
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Y'all don't get me wrong. I love the music of my parents' generation, but it'd also be nice to hear some GenX and Millennial music, too.
I was thinking about writing an article on parental rights as the Texas Gov. is supportive of school choice.
I like the music and I was just barely born in Gen Z.
The DJ's music choices are Boomer-heavy. Just saying. 🤣
"A choice between Common Sense and Crazy" - that line is made for a commercial.
I'm loving the "Abbott!" chants.
This governor is a firm supporter of voter ID laws.
Like last time I will be reacting to things as I see them and watching the cspan feed
I see Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott is right to emphasize the importance of not letting foreign entities buy our land. And I wish the Trump administration would also designate CAIR (a Hamas front group) as a foreign terrorist organization and boot them out of the country. Tomorrow is 9/11 -- a good reminder of what happens when we don't take the threat of Islamic terrorism seriously
Ahoy hoy
Isachar used to type gibberish on my keyboard and knock my writing utensils down. He grew out of it but I know all about cats knocking things off the desk.
Hello to Captain Chaos
Hi everyone, I'm here and being ably deterred by my orange cat Captain Chaos, who is trying to find things to knock off my desk.
Abdul El-Sayed recently made a ridiculous campaign ad. It was him re-enacting Blue's Clues while letting the audience know they can mail in ballots for him.
I'm here for a few minutes! I have to take a break from 7:30-8:30 to do other things, but I'll be back at 8:30. In case anyone wanted to keep up with my schedule. I don't know why I'm telling y'all this. 😅
I'm surprised that they didn't give Mike Rogers a time slot in prime time.
.@MikeRogersForMI on Abdul Ey-Sayed receiving campaign funds tied to the Muslim Brotherhood: “Abdul says he wants money out of politics, unless that money comes from a designated terror organization.”@townhallcom pic.twitter.com/pjAqV9D7PI— Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) September 10, 2026
Hello VIPs! Joining you for a second night to watch this mid-term convention.
Mike Rogers: "Abdul El-Sayed is a con man. I'm a law man."
Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination:
“Charlie Kirk was a once-in-a-generation leader whose impact on free speech, America’s youth, and our party will never be forgotten. No matter how hostile the crowd, Charlie boldly and peacefully stood up for our conservative values, encouraging healthy political debate and inspiring millions to believe in something bigger than themselves. Tonight, as our country remembers Charlie, Republicans gather to honor his legacy and carry forward what he built for the conservative movement. No one can take Charlie’s place, but we will spend the rest of our lives making sure the movement he built outlives us all.”
Senator @tedCruz blasts the evil of communism and Islamism:— Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 10, 2026
“From the frozen gulags in the Soviet Union to Chairman Mao driving nails through the eyes of Christians, from the killing fields of Cambodia to the starvation and misery of North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.… pic.twitter.com/ASpsTf8kF8
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