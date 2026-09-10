Trump Honors ‘The Greatest Evangelist for American Liberty,’ Charlie Kirk

Exactly a year ago today, an LGBTQ radical assassinated Charlie Kirk with one shot, taking away in a split second a man who could have been the next great leader of America’s Patriots for decades to come. At the Republican midterm convention, President Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie, and the White House released a video in his honor.

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The White House video combined clips of Charlie himself, including from that morning at Utah Valley University just before he died, along with clips from Charlie’s funeral and Trump‘s eulogy. “On that terrible day, Sept. 10, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal; he’s immortal now for American freedom,” Trump had praised Kirk. Do we remember what Charlie stood for enough to carry on his legacy with enthusiasm and courage?

One year ago, we tragically lost a fearless patriot. A champion for freedom and for our country. Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history. His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten. ❤️ "Well done, good and faithful servant" https://t.co/1pFgGSrTAG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2026

With his speeches and debates around the country from the time he was a teenager, Charlie Kirk was able to electrify young people in a way the most conservatives never have. “Do you know you are part of something bigger than yourself?” the White House clip of Kirk asked. “Do you know that you are part of the most exciting, diverse, powerful movement in the history of this country? This movement is about the citizens versus the oligarchs. This movement is about We the People versus the ruling class. This movement is about America versus the globalists. This movement is about all of us against them.”

Kirk loved the Biblical saying, “Here I am. It means, ‘Lord, use me.’ Abraham, at the binding of Isaac said, ‘Lord, here I am.’ Moses at the burning bush,… Samuel, Isaiah… It means, ‘give me the orders,’” he said. Erika Kirk has harkened back to this attitude of her husband’s and how he had offered himself to God, without realizing that he was going to be a martyr.

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Trump made a point of honoring Charlie Kirk at the midterm convention on the evening of September 9, just before the anniversary of his death. “In Charlie's honor, I just want to say we love you, Charlie, and Erika is here someplace,” Trump said, urging Charlie’s widow to stand up. The packed crowd gave Erika Kirk a standing ovation, and then broke out into chants of, “Charlie! Charlie!”

“CHARLIE! CHARLIE! CHARLIE!” The RNC Midterm Convention crowd rises for a standing ovation for Erika Kirk before breaking into chants of her late husband’s name as President Donald Trump recognizes her from the stage. “We will not let them win. And in Charlie’s honor, I just want to say we love you, Charlie,” Trump says. The tribute comes one day before the first anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University. — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2026

For Our VIPs: Universities Are Still Obsessed With DEI. Trump Needs to Cut Them Off Entirely.

During the speech, Trump reflected, “It was actually one year ago tomorrow, a far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth.” And of course, it was precisely Kirk‘s success at what he did, and his unfailing charity in doing so, that made him such a promising candidate for president in the future and a particular target of leftist hatred. Tyler Robinson killed Kirk, and countless leftists celebrated the assassination because Kirk was too persuasive with the truth.

🇺🇸 RNC - Trump on @CharlieKirk11’s assassination: “Charlie Kirk spoke the truth. The mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were really all about.” Live at the @Republicans Midterm Convention in Dallas. https://t.co/lK5IpHlG87 — NewsForce (@Newsforce) September 10, 2026

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Trump referred to this reality. “What shocked millions of Americans was not only the fact that Charlie was murdered, as bad as it was, but also how many people made an excuse for it or cheered for it. They were cheering, some people, sick people. For a brief moment, the mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were… all about. And now those same people are trying to get power over you in this election, and they are all voting Democrat.”

We cannot bring back Charlie Kirk, but we can try to continue the work that he began so successfully of bringing young people back to a love for country, faith, and family. Winning this midterm election is what Charlie would want, but it is only the beginning.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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