Judge Greenlights Death Penalty Trial for Charlie Kirk’s Accused Killer

A judge has approved an aggravated murder trial for Charlie Kirk’s accused killer, with the possibility of the death penalty.

Courtroom attendees at the proceedings so far against accused killer Tyler Robinson say there is clear video of Robinson shooting Charlie Kirk, adding to the evidence already amassed against him. And yet despite that video, despite all the text messages in which Robinson allegedly admitted to his LGBTQ partner that he had committed the crime, and despite the fact that Robinson’s own family convinced him to turn himself in after discussing the matter with him, Robinson has now pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Hopefully, if convicted, he gets the death penalty.

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Moments after Judge Tony Graf ordered Tyler Robinson to stand trial, the case moved directly into arraignment, where Robinson pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.



Defense attorney Kathryn Nester waived the formal reading of the charges before entering not guilty pleas on… pic.twitter.com/gqGRmRPBfn — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) September 2, 2026

All the evidence and witness testimony is against Robinson, so it would take a completely political and biased decision to cast all that aside in Robinson’s favor. This is not a murder trial with any reasonable doubt.

Judge Tony Graf made the decision to proceed with the aggravated murder trial, as noted above. “The state also alleges that the defendant intentionally selected Mr. Kirk because of Mr. Kirk's political expression under Utah Code 76-3-203.14,” Graf said in a clip which Nick Sortor posted on X.

Graf continued, “Defendant disputes whether the evidence establishes the required motive. For the reasons set forth below in the court's analysis of the sentencing enhancement, the court concludes that the state has established probable cause as to the victim targeting allegation. The court does not rely on defendant's political associations, beliefs, or personal relationships standing alone.”

The judge emphasized, “The relevant inquiry is whether the evidence reasonably supports an inference that defendant selected Mr. Kirk because of defendant's perception of Mr. Kirk's protected political expression. As explained below, 76-3-203.14 does not expressly identify an additional penalty consequence for the capital felony conviction. The court, therefore, preserves the state's notice without deciding that the allegation independently alters the penalty applicable to count one.”

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So there is still a possibility of the death penalty. It depends on how the trial goes. We all know how it ought to end.

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