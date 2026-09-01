Wolf Blitzer’s Trump Mail-In Voting Lie Blows Up in His Face With Humiliating Correction

On Friday, Wolf Blitzer decided it was his job to help Democrats lie about President Donald Trump. At least this time, he was forced to issue a correction.

Blitzer made a blatantly false claim during Friday's episode of The Situation Room, when he sat down with Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) to discuss a multi-state Democrat lawsuit fighting President Donald Trump's March executive order meant to ensure only eligible citizens can vote by mail.

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It started when Spanberger, without any evidence, accused the Trump administration of trying to intimidate voters into staying home. "The continued attacks that we're seeing from the Trump administration is really just an effort to get people fearful, to get people to stay home, and, in many cases, to eliminate what is a valid, safe, secure way for people to be able to have their voices heard and to vote," she said.

That’s when Blitzer decided to imply that Trump’s order would impact the military.

“And in Virginia, you have a lot of military personnel who totally rely on mail-in ballots if they want to be able to express their opinions," he told her.

"That's true," Spanberger said, even though it wasn’t. "It's members of the military service, of our diplomatic service, intelligence services, people serving overseas in service to our country who get their ballots mailed to them at the various postings throughout the world."

Now, one of two things happened here. Either Spanberger and Blitzer were legitimately clueless about the facts, or they knew the facts and just decided to push falsehoods anyway. Dare to guess which it is? There’s no excuse for either. Spanberger is part of a lawsuit fighting the order, yet clearly doesn’t understand what the order does. Blitzer, as a member of the media, should have known better.

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Trump signed the executive order Blitzer lied about on March 31, 2026, and it has been picked apart, litigated, and debated in public ever since. There was plenty of time to get the facts straight before going on television and telling however many viewers CNN still has that Trump was coming for military ballots. Blitzer didn't bother. He repeated a scare story handed to him by a Democrat governor, let her validate it, and let it sit there unchallenged for three days until he finally walked it back.

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On Monday, Blitzer had to issue a "quick note of clarification," which is CNN-speak for "we got caught."

"We discussed legal challenges to the Trump administration's directives for the Postal Service on mail-in voting," Blitzer said. "A comment I made suggested that U.S. military and overseas voters' ballots would be impacted by these directives. I want to be clear right now: Those ballots are exempt from the Postal Service's new rules implementing the president's March executive order."

He added, “Those groups are covered under the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act [UOCAVA], just to be specific on that point.”

🚨 NEW: CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer just issued a “quick note of clarification” after falsely suggesting U.S. troops would be impacted by Trump's executive order cracking down on mail-in ballots following an exchange he had with Dem Virginia Gov Abigail Spanberger last week.



“A… pic.twitter.com/vN5LX30nkb — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 31, 2026

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Blitzer’s correction came only after the false claim had already served its purpose: feeding viewers a panic narrative about Trump and mail-in voting. By the time the correction was made, it barely even mattered.

Military and overseas voters remain protected under UOCAVA, and the new Postal Service rules expressly exempt their absentee ballots. CNN should explain how such a basic fact escaped a network that calls itself the “most trusted name in news.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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