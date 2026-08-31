Cry Harder, Lefties! Supreme Court Clears Trump’s Ballroom Project

The National Trust for Historic Preservation spent months trying to stop President Donald Trump from building a ballroom at the White House.

On Monday, the Supreme Court told it to pound sand.

Advertisement

In a 5-4 ruling, the justices cleared the way for above-ground work on the ballroom and East Wing project to resume after litigation had frozen construction in place. This is likely the final word on a legal fight the left stupidly chose to pick and lost.

The majority didn't even need to touch whether Trump has the authority to build his ballroom. It just had to point out that the Trust never had any business suing in the first place.

"Beginning with the merits, the government is likely to prevail in showing that the Trust lacks standing to challenge the East Wing project," the Court wrote. "To secure standing to sue in federal court consistent with Article III of the Constitution, a plaintiff must establish that it has suffered an 'injury in fact' — that is, the 'invasion of a legally protected interest.'"

Presidents from both parties have wanted a White House ballroom for years. State dinners have been hosted in a tent on the South Lawn, forcing foreign dignitaries to trudge outside to portable toilets.

The ballroom Trump is building is long overdue. It is seriously tacky to host state dinners in temporary tents as you can see in this photo in 2009. pic.twitter.com/phQAsDO43U — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 23, 2025

This was never about the ballroom itself; it was about the fact that Trump is finally the one building it, and the left can't stand it.

Advertisement

ICYMI: The Left Would Hate for You to Know These Things About Trump

The Court also made clear that partisan hatred of a project doesn't clear the bar for a federal lawsuit. "This Court has not found standing in circumstances like these before," the justices wrote. "To the contrary, we have repeatedly held that mere offense, disagreement, or distaste does not qualify as a concrete and particularized injury under Article III." The Court added that a plaintiff must show "some concrete and particularized injury 'other than the psychological consequence presumably produced by observation of conduct with which one disagrees.'"

Translation: being offended isn't a legal injury. The Trust didn't like the project, so it sued, and the Supreme Court wasn't having it.

The majority was careful to note that it wasn't ruling on the underlying legality of the project itself. "Today, we do not pass upon the legality of the government's East Wing project," the Court wrote. "We conclude only that, based on the submissions before us, the government is likely to prevail in showing that the Trust lacks Article III standing to challenge the project in federal court and that the remaining stay factors favor relief."

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Court’s leftists — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — in dissenting.

Advertisement

In his dissent, Roberts wrote that the construction was "likely unlawful" and argued the majority was letting it proceed "not because that construction is legal," but because the Trust likely lacks standing to sue. Of course, there’s no reason to justify the claim that the project was unlawful. In fact, presidents have been renovating and expanding the White House for more than a century, and nobody sued over it then. Theodore Roosevelt built the West Wing in 1902. William Howard Taft added the Oval Office in 1909. Franklin D. Roosevelt installed an indoor pool and expanded both wings. Harry Truman gutted and rebuilt the entire interior in 1948. Richard Nixon added the press briefing room and a bowling alley. Barack Obama spent two years and $375 million turning the tennis court into a basketball court, and nobody on the left blinked. And you didn’t see that project get tied up in lawsuits either.

So, guess what, lefties? The ballroom is happening. Get used to it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.