Trump Admin Says Certified Truck Driver Had ‘No Name Given’

Trucking companies, schools, and the Biden administration were being so deliberately careless about hiring illegal alien truck drivers that one certified driver, presumably a noncitizen, had a license with “No Name Given.”

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Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin explained in a clip that the Department of Homeland Security shared Monday that the Trump administration “is calling the interagency task force Crossroads of America with a goal of getting unqualified drivers who lack basic skills like the ability to read road signs out from behind the wheels of 40-ton trucks.” You would think that would hardly be controversial, but it is.

If you’re here illegally and you can’t speak English, you have NO business being behind the wheel endangering the lives of American citizens.



We will continue fighting to get illegal alien truckers OFF our roads and keep Americans SAFE. pic.twitter.com/CDFDlLDeTe — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 31, 2026

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin “gave an example of a commercial driver's license issued and for an identity, it just read ‘no name given,’” Tobin went on, “5,000 drivers… failed basic English proficiency tests.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained, according to Tobin, “that the Biden administration allowed truck driving schools to self-certify, some of them lacked trucks or real estate to test new drivers. So 110 of these trucking schools that were allowing illegals to get their CDLs while unqualified, are now shut down. Homeland Security and ICE investigators are looking for more unqualified drivers and schools.”

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Secretary Duffy said at a press conference, “This is not a conversation about illegals. You can have that debate, you can have that conversation. All I'm saying is, if you're here illegally and you can't speak the language and you're not well trained, you don't deserve to be in a big rig driving on American roads, endangering American citizens.”

As other conservative writers and I have emphasized many times, there are quite a few employers in America who deliberately prioritize hiring illegal aliens because they can pay lower wages, provide fewer benefits, or have worse working conditions and longer hours. As Americans — especially blue-collar male workers — continue to struggle to find jobs, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are employed, including in the trucking industry. In the early part of August, federal officers arrested 95 illegal alien truck drivers in Arizona, all of whom had licenses from New York or California.

Related: Feds Arrest 95 Illegal Alien Truck Drivers in Arizona

Hiring illegal aliens comes at a cost to American citizens in other ways than job loss. Among the victims of illegal alien truck drivers were four people in Indiana; Kyrgyzstan national Bekzhan Beishekeev was killed in February when he drove his truck into oncoming traffic. Haitian national Michael Bon ran his tractor-trailer over Pennsylvania State Police Trooper First Class Michael Pahira in July. Back in 2024, Indian national and truck driver Partap Singh paralyzed little Dalilah Coleman.

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In May, Manvir Singh killed two people in a hit-and-run crash near Sacramento. Back in December, Kamalpreet Singh crashed his semi-truck into the back of another vehicle in Washington state and killed 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson. Most recently, Indian national Sube Singh killed Dedric Garrett with a Freightliner in Mississippi.

In fact, there are more than half a dozen deadly crashes within the last few years involving illegal alien truck drivers from India named Singh. Sadly, Jashanpreet Singh received a sentence of less than five years in prison for killing three people in California last year. That’s the woke judicial system for you.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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