Feds Arrest 95 Illegal Alien Truck Drivers in Arizona

In the earlier part of August, federal officers arrested 95 illegal alien truck drivers in Arizona.

Sanctuary states issued licenses to the noncitizen truck drivers. The Trump administration has been engaging in a crackdown on illegal aliens who don’t speak English in the trucking profession, opening up thousands of jobs for Americans. While the Trump administration has imposed an English language proficiency requirement on truckers, some states and companies have ignored the rule, necessitating federal arrests.

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FIRST ON FOX: Federal agencies arrested 95 illegal alien truck drivers earlier this month in Arizona, striking at the heart of human and drug smuggling operations at the U.S. southern border.



Customs and Border Protection said all 95 drivers had acquired state-issued commercial… pic.twitter.com/dfUo2OBb96 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that because the Biden administration allowed in so many illegal aliens without vetting them, many of the noncitizen truck drivers were getting jobs without the federal government having any easy way to go back and find their potential criminal records in their countries of origin. That has slowed down the process of accountability.

As someone who has driven across Arizona on road trips multiple times this year, I have numerous times noted the extremely erratic, inconsiderate, and dangerous driving of many semi-truck drivers and wondered if they were illegal aliens. There have always been a handful of semi-truck drivers who seem off focus, but just in the last few years in California and Arizona, it seems as if practically every other driver is ignoring the road signs, driving the wrong speed, and cutting cars off without warning. The fact that California alone issued at least 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to “dangerous foreign drivers” helps illuminate the problem.

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And of course, when one woke state like California or Washington or Pennsylvania issues CDLs to illegal aliens, those aliens drive all across the country. In fact, as Fox News noted in the post above, over 70 of the arrested illegal alien truck drivers in Arizona had California licenses, while six had licenses from New York.

Among those victims were four people in Indiana killed by Kyrgyzstan national Bekzhan Beishekeev in February when he drove his truck into oncoming traffic. Haitian national Michael Bon ran his tractor-trailer over Pennsylvania State Police Trooper First Class Michael Pahira in July. In May, Manvir Singh killed two people in a hit-and-run crash near Sacramento. Back in December, Kamalpreet Singh crashed his semi-truck into the back of another vehicle in Washington state and killed 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson. Most recently, Indian national Sube Singh killed Dedric Garrett with a Freightliner in Mississippi. You will probably have noticed that there are numerous criminal truck drivers named Singh — these are just a few samples. This is why the Trump administration is taking action.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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