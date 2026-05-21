Latest Deadly Illegal Alien Truck Driver Had a California-Issued License

Yet ANOTHER Indian illegal alien truck driver named Singh has caused a deadly accident, and once again, California Democrats are complicit, as the alien received his commercial driver’s license (CDL) from the state of Commiefornia.

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Manvir Singh was driving a semi-truck near Sacramento when he killed two people in a hit-and-run crash on May 19, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the semi truck driver arrested for killing two people in a hit & run crash near Sacramento, CA yesterday is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the AZ border by the Biden admin in 2023. His name is Manvir Singh, and he is… pic.twitter.com/Jy9AVHTWof — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 21, 2026

As Melugin noted, Singh — who tried to leave his truck and run away after the crash — now faces charges of “vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer request, but unfortunately, California authorities usually ignore such requests.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy subsequently clarified about Singh, “California issued this driver a commercial driver’s license in March 2025.” The secretary continued:

In February of this year, I issued a rule to stop unqualified, untrained foreign drivers like this accused killer from getting CDLs to drive on America’s roads. RIGHT NOW: @FMCSA investigators are looking into how this illegal got his CDL and will investigate the trucking company who employed this driver. Dalilah’s law would have revoked this illegal trucker’s license. Congress must pass Dalilah’s Law NOW.

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The law is named after young Dalilah Coleman, paralyzed in a crash caused by an illegal alien truck driver, Partap Singh, in 2024.

Related: Trump Moves to Remove Illegal Aliens From Banking System, Protecting American Finances

Manvir and Partap Singh are two of a string of illegal alien drivers with the same last name who have caused deadly crashes within the last few years. For instance, in December, Kamalpreet Singh crashed his semi-truck into the back of another vehicle in Washington state and killed 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson. Authorities quickly released him on bond. In February of this year, Singh Sukhdeep was driving in Indiana, where he was issued a CDL, when he ran a red light and killed another driver.

In October, Jashanpreet Singh caused a deadly crash that claimed at least three victims in Ontario, California, when he was driving a semi-truck under the influence. Before that, another illegal Indian, Harjinder Singh, killed three people after making an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck in Florida. California Democrats issued the aliens' CDLs, and more than two million leftists signed a petition in support of Harjinder after he killed the three people. Harjinder also had a CDL from Washington state, despite the staggering fact that he had previously failed the test for the license 10 times.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and many other state and local politicians are complicit in granting illegal aliens asylum, taxpayer-funded benefits, and licenses, besides protecting criminal foreigners from the full consequences of their crimes. Newsom, for instance, refused to honor an ICE detainer request for an alien who killed an 11-year-old, and also pardoned an illegal alien attempted murderer. And Bass paid up to $500 per sign for notices she posted on various public properties falsely claiming ICE couldn’t make arrests there.

California Democrats are complicit in murder.

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