Los Angeles Mayor Spends Over $200,000 on Anti-ICE Signs

The city of Los Angeles in California is broke. Yet the pathetic and crime-loving mayor of the city, Karen Bass, is spending up to $500 per sign to warn federal immigration officers from public property.

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Fox11 Los Angeles reported on the expensive signs trying to warn Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers away from certain public properties within the major California city, which is a waste of money in more ways than one, because by federal law, the officers absolutely have a right to conduct raids on those public properties.

Furthermore, it is against federal law to try to interfere with immigration enforcement or protect illegal aliens from arrest, so Bass has actually potentially violated U.S. law yet again with the initiative, part of her larger effort with Executive Directive 17 to enforce sanctuary policies in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles: Our city is overwhelmed with homeless encampments, entire streets are filled with piles of biohazardous garbage, and everything is covered in graffiti.



Karen Bass: Best I can do is spend tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on signs that virtue signal about ICE pic.twitter.com/PVhlaGOySF — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 1, 2026

“I will not stand by while federal agents use our neighborhoods as staging grounds for fear and intimidation,” Bass ranted to Fox 11. “In Los Angeles, we are setting clear boundaries: city property will not be used to carry out these raids.”

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Federal officials and immigration officers were more amused than intimidated, however, as the signs hardly count as legal restrictions on immigration enforcement. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, told Fox 11, “I just think this whole thing is silly. The signs have no legal weight, force or effect on anything the federal government does. Federal agents will go anywhere they need to go to enforce federal law, including city property.” Asked if federal immigration enforcement will slacken, he replied, “No. Not at all. They’re null and void. They mean nothing to us.”

Operation Free MacArthur Park



Federal agents have taken control of MacArthur Park to execute federal arrest and search warrants targeting the notorious open-air drug market there.



We are going after street dealers and suppliers of massive amounts of fentanyl and… pic.twitter.com/sozcSCGo5u — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) May 6, 2026

Relevant to this article, I took a tour in the area of Los Angeles right around the zoo last year, and our tour guide was mourning the fact that the zoo and the nearby parks were so much emptier now that people were afraid of running into ICE. I couldn’t have disagreed more. I never expected to feel so safe and enjoy walking around so much in that part of Los Angeles as I did that day. It was amazing how much the area had cleaned itself up, just by the absence of many illegal aliens.

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But as is obvious from my anecdote, there are an awful lot of illegal aliens working and living in that area. No wonder Bass was putting up an expensive sign at the zoo. Frankly, I almost think she did ICE a favor. She literally put up signs indicating exactly where officers can expect to find large numbers of illegal aliens living and hanging out around LA. In which case, the only losers are California taxpayers, many of whom are not Democrats, who funded the ridiculous and possibly illegal signs.

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