Another Illegal Alien Truck Driver Causes Fatal Crash, This Time in Indiana

At this point, if, as soon as a semi-truck driver causes a deadly crash, one predicts that the guilty party is an illegal alien from India named Singh, one has a good chance of being right on target.

The latest such vehicular killer ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. Local police did not confirm the identity of the semi-truck driver, but federal sources communicated to Melugin that the individual in question should never have been in the country, let alone driving a semi-truck professionally.

Below is the post with details:

BREAKING: Per multiple federal sources, a semi truck driver arrested yesterday after allegedly running a red light in Hendricks County, IN and crashing into another driver, killing him, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released at the border in 2018 by the first… pic.twitter.com/Yj6Wx4wXHM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2026

Melugin added, “While local police have not yet identified him, federal sources tell @FoxNews his name is Singh Sukhdeep, and he received his CDL from the red state of Indiana in May 2025.… He is now in ICE custody.”

Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote provided the photos of the crash scene that you see in Melugin’s post above. The other image is Sukhdeep’s commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Among the illegal alien truck drivers from India who have caused destructive crashes is Partap Singh, who triggered a crash in 2024 that permanently disabled five-year-old Dalilah Coleman. Despite pleas from the Coleman family, the only time that Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom — whose government issued the alien’s CDL — acknowledged the tragedy was when he complained about the Trump administration highlighting it.

More recently, in October 2025, Jashanpreet Singh caused a crash that killed three people in Ontario, California, while driving under the influence. Then there was Harjinder Singh, who tested 10 times, trying to obtain a CDL license to drive trucks in the state of Washington, failed every single time, and still somehow ended up with a CDL — in fact, both Washington and California gave him one. In August 2025, he made an illegal U-turn while driving in Florida and killed three people.

It would be unfair of me to give the impression that only Indian illegal alien drivers cause deadly crashes. As recently as Feb. 3, Kyrgyzstani truck driver Bekzhan Beishekeev killed four people in Indiana when he swerved into a 15-passenger van. DHS told Fox after Sukhdeep’s crash, “This tragedy comes less than two weeks after another illegal alien driving a semi truck killed four innocent people in Indiana.”

And then there was the literal terrorist from Uzbekistan caught driving a semi-truck in Kansas with a Pennsylvania CDL. While he did not cause a deadly crash in America, he has long been wanted in his home country for his Islamic terrorist activities.

The number of deadly crashes caused by illegal alien drivers, both in semi-trucks and other vehicles, over the last six months or so is absolutely appalling and highlights just how irresponsible Democrat-run states are to give CDLs to foreign criminals. Indeed, as the above stories about Harjinder Singh and Beishekeev make obvious, the horrible decision-making of Democrat states affects the entire country. The Florida and Indiana governments might not be issuing CDLs to illegal aliens, but illegal alien truck drivers with CDLs from other states drive there.

This is why the Trump administration is trying to enforce English proficiency requirements to drive trucks in the United States. It is not worth the life of a single American to have cheap foreign labor driving our semis.

