ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Truck Driver Who Murdered Four, Had Pennsylvania CDL

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien who was driving with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) issued by Pennsylvania when he killed four people in a head-on accident.

Advertisement

Multiple Democrat-run states have issued countless CDLs to illegal aliens, not only robbing Americans of jobs, but also endangering other drivers, since there have been a number of deadly crashes caused by illegal alien truck drivers in the last 12 months. In the latest tragedy, Kyrgyzstani Bekzhan Beishekeev, welcomed into America under the Biden administration, swerved straight into a van carrying up to 15 people on Feb. 3.

The accident occurred in Indiana and resulted in four casualties.. When states like Pennsylvania, California, and Washington issue CDLs to illegal aliens, it affects not only the citizens in those states, but citizens in many states, as the truck drivers travel across country.

You might remember from the Biden era the disastrous CBP One app that allowed illegal aliens to apply and come into the United States with scarcely any vetting and the veneer of legality. Indeed, hundreds of thousands of them came in all the time. That is how Beishekeev entered the USA. To top it off, Josh Shapiro’s Pennsylvania issued Beishekeev a CDL.

Advertisement

Read Also: WOW.DHS.gov Now Has 25,000 Criminals to View

The Department of Homeland Security press release stated further:

On Feb. 3, at approximately 4 p.m., Beishekeev was traveling eastbound on Indiana’s State Route 67 when he allegedly failed to brake for a slowed semi-truck in front of him. Police say he swerved into the westbound lane and slammed into a van carrying up to 15 passengers. Four people were killed in the crash. This fatal crash is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, the Jay County Sheriff’s Department and the Jay County Coroner’s Office.

Fortunately, Indiana cooperates with ICE, so when the federal agency lodged a detainer request it actually succeeded in getting custody of Beishekeev, which does not happen in similar situations in California and other woke states.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed the Biden administration and Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro for bringing Beishekeev into America and giving him a license. “These decisions have had deadly consequences and led to the death of four innocent people in Indiana on Tuesday,” she said. “It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don’t know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating semi-trucks on America’s roads. These sanctuary governor’s must stop giving illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses before another American gets killed.”

Advertisement

Just last month, a criminal illegal alien crossed a solid yellow line and caused a deadly crash that took the lives of young couple Fletcher Harris and Skylar Provenza.

Noticed that the anti-ICE protesters who sob hysterically about the arrest of violent foreign criminals never seem to care about the innocent victims of illegal alien crimes. Will there be any protests in support of the four people killed by Beishekeev? Of course not, because their deaths do not fit the Democrat narrative.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.