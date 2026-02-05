WOW.DHS.gov Now Has 25,000 Criminals to View

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) database now contains profiles for thousands of criminal illegal aliens out of those deported under the Trump administration.

The department announced in a press release that the WOW.DHS.gov database has an extra 5,000 criminal illegal aliens available for Americans to view as of Feb. 5. Citing a goal of transparency, DHS explained that now 25,000 illegal alien profiles all told are in the database.

The acronym WOW stands for “worst of the worst,” a phrase DHS often utilizes when countering Democrat critiques of immigration enforcement and explaining why that enforcement must continue. The criminals profiled on the database, therefore, were chosen because they are violent or serial criminals who represent the most despicable specimens of those allowed into our country by previous administrations.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who regularly has to respond to the most outrageous and dangerous lies against federal immigration enforcement, is, of course, happy to be able to point Americans to the WOW database. “While the mainstream media is engaged in a media blackout, refusing to cover the criminals our law enforcement risk their lives to remove from America’s streets, the Trump administration is offering ultimate transparency,” she said.

She proudly continued, “The numbers speak for themselves: since launching WOW.DHS.GOV, MILLIONS of Americans have logged on to the Worst of the Worst website to see the gang members, child predators, murderers, human traffickers, and other vicious criminals DHS is removing every day from every corner of America.”

The latest addition emphasizes yet again how necessary ICE operations are. “Just today, DHS added 5,000 more criminal illegal aliens convicted of repulsive crimes including sex offense against a child, homicide and human slavery,” McLaughlin stated soberly. “These monsters represent only a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens DHS has arrested since the start of the Trump administration – and we are NOT slowing down. Stay tuned.”

DHS also provided just a few examples from the database. These include sexual assaulter and Honduran gang member Kevin Cruz-Gutierrez, Mexican homicide convict Jaime Tirado-Hernandez, Somalian burglar Said Elmi, and Cuban human enslaver/trafficker David Llama Lopez.

Among the others were:

Mong Cheng, a criminal illegal alien from Laos and member of the Oriental Boys gang, arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 2, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, assault, stolen property, and stolen vehicle… Sokha Suong, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, arrested on January 6, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. His criminal history includes convictions for rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, harassing communication, burglary, establishing gambling place and violation of a court order.

Kevin Rodriguez-Avalos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested on January 5, 2026, in Farmville, Virginia. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, kidnapping, and gang activity.

God bless our federal immigration officers who continue to remove the worst of the worst from America’s streets.

