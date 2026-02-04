Over 180 Vehicular Attacks on ICE, DHS Since Trump Took Office

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that there have been a horrifying 182 vehicular assaults on federal immigration officers since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025.

The statistic, which covers up through Jan. 24 of this year, reveals a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks on ICE and a 124% increase in assaults on Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers as compared to before Trump took office. DHS released the numbers in a February 3 press release, highlighting just how dangerous it is for DHS officers to carry out their duties, especially in Democrat sanctuary jurisdictions.

According to the release, 68 of the vehicular assaults were against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers specifically, while 51 of the assaults were committed against CBP officers.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “Sanctuary politicians with their rhetoric comparing ICE to the Nazi Gestapo, slave patrols, and the secret police and encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest have incited violence against law enforcement.”

She added, “We have seen more than 180 vehicle attacks against law enforcement since President Trump took office. In addition to these vehicle attacks, our officers are also facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats as they risk their lives to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.”

Below is just a handful of examples that DHS provided:

July 31, 2025: Two criminal aliens attempted to ram their vehicle into ICE officers during a targeted enforcement operation in Colorado Springs, Colorado… September 12, 2025: An ICE officer discharged his weapon because feared for his life while he was being dragged a significant distance by an illegal alien, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez's, car…September 14, 2025: An ICE officer was injured in a vehicular assault in Homestead, Florida…October 14, 2025: During an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, an illegal alien rammed CBP vehicles with his own and attempted to flee… October 22, 2025: On a day in which Border Patrol agents faced numerous attacks throughout Chicago, there were three different vehicular attacks against law enforcement…January 8, 2026: Two suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates—let loose on American streets by Joe Biden—weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland.

It seems somehow puzzling that ICE should be withdrawing hundreds of officers from Minneapolis at the same time as it released this report. Minneapolis has been a hotspot for violence, with multiple severe assaults on federal immigration officers, including the officer who suffered vehicular assault and consequent internal bleeding from domestic terrorist Renee Good. Why would the Trump administration give any sign of the smallest concession to Democrats when that will only embolden them? Especially since most Americans (two-thirds) still support immigration enforcement, so the majority of voters are on the side of the Trump administration rather than on the side of the violent domestic terrorists.

This is the midterm election year, and we cannot afford to let Democrats win any talking points. Furthermore, it is obvious from the above statistic that our federal immigration officers are in constant danger and need all of the backup they can get.

