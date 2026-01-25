ICE Seeks Custody of Illegal Alien Who Killed Young N.C. Couple

On Jan. 16, 20-year-old Fletcher Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Provenza were simply driving together in North Carolina when a criminal illegal alien crossed a double yellow line in his car and killed them.

Authorities have charged Mexican illegal alien Juan Alvarado-Aguilar with death by vehicle and driving while impaired (DWI). He caused the fatal accident that killed the young couple after making a totally illegal move on the road in Rowan County, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer request for custody of Alvarado-Aguilar.

It remains to be seen if North Carolina authorities will honor the ICE detainer. Unfortunately, the state has a Democrat governor, and Democrats often refuse to honor ICE detainer requests, even for killers (Gavin Newsom, for instance).

That young couple should have lived many decades longer. “Fletcher and Skylar had their whole lives ahead of them. They would still be with us today if not for Juan Alvarado-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who chose to recklessly drive drunk on our roads,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

This is why immigration enforcement is so vitally important. “Under President Trump, dangerous foreign criminals with no right to be in the U.S. are being arrested and removed daily. ICE has lodged an arrest detainer with the Rowan County Jail to ensure this criminal is not allowed back into our communities and is removed from the U.S. once and for all,” Noem added.

The damage caused by just one criminal illegal alien is incalculable. That young couple did absolutely nothing wrong, and they were likely looking forward to building their lives together. Not only were they killed by Alvarado-Aguilar, but their families will never get over the heartbreak. The leftists who sob hysterically over the arrests of illegal aliens or the deaths of domestic terrorists should actually be mourning the deaths of innocent Americans like Harris and Provenza.

DHS added some details about Alvarado-Aguilar:

He entered the United States on a temporary work visa in March 2020 and failed to depart when his visa expired. He has been placed in removal proceedings. The Trump administration is once again putting Americans first and standing up for law and order by reinstating the VOICE office at ICE. The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis is convulsed with violence on behalf of criminal illegal aliens like Alvarado-Aguilar. A leftist protester bit off a DHS officer’s finger in fury at arrests of illegal aliens and the death of a violent fellow protester.

Democrats do not care one bit if that North Carolina couple is dead. They don’t care how many innocent Americans have to die so long as they can protect illegal alien criminals from facing justice.

