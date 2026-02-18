ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Corrections Officer AWOL From National Guard After Faking Citizenship

Another scandal for Tim Walz's Minnesota! A Liberian illegal alien managed to lie his way into the Pennsylvania National Guard and then the Minnesota corrections office, all despite committing marriage fraud and lying to immigration authorities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) finally caught up with Morris Brown last month in Minneapolis, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued details on his arrest Feb. 18. It is one of those stories that sound too impossible to be fiction, and yet happened in reality.

No doubt Democrats will wail and moan that ICE cruelly arrested a "U.S. veteran" and upstanding pillar of his community. Remember this case next time you see some fake news about a veteran or officer “wrongfully” detained. The question is — why was Brown not deported years ago when authorities turned down his citizenship application over his lying about his citizenship status and military service?

Among Brown’s offenses are overstaying his student visa — for more than a decade, and indeed he is now 45 years old — and falsely claiming United States citizenship. At the time of his arrest, he was a Minnesota corrections officer, which means he was receiving a taxpayer-funded salary.

Not that that was the first time Brown secured a taxpayer-funded salary. The DHS press release explained:

Brown last entered the U.S. in 2014 on a non-immigrant student visa that was terminated in 2015 because he failed to enroll in a full course of study. Despite not having legal status, he joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2014 but went AWOL the next year. He was ultimately apprehended and discharged from the military under other than honorable conditions in 2022. Brown applied for a Green Card in 2020 under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness program. USCIS denied his application due to misrepresentations, including his failure to disclose prior military service and his false claim to U.S. citizenship. In 2024, in another commission of fraud, he applied to naturalize as a U.S. citizen based on prior military service.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) was part of the operation to put Brown in handcuffs. “Operation Twin Shield continues to deliver results as the Department of Homeland Security relentlessly pursues those who seek to cheat our immigration system,” said USCIS Director Joseph Edlow. “This alien tried every trick in the book to remain in the United States after losing legal status. We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure he faces justice for his many violations of the law."

USCIS finally tracked down Brown as part of Operation Twin Shield, when they found the marriage fraud and other criminal offenses in his track record. They also noted that he obtained the Minnesota corrections officer job by once again falsely claiming citizenship. USCIS then brought ICE in on the case.

After ICE arrested Brown, he now faces removal proceedings and criminal prosecution, the latter for immigration and citizenship fraud. And after more than a decade of his crimes and disgrace to various uniforms, he cannot be deported soon enough.

