Is This the Beginning of the End for John Fetterman?

John Fetterman’s chief of staff, Cabelle St. John, resigned on Wednesday, according to a source who spoke to Axios. She had been with the Pennsylvania Democrat since he first arrived in Washington roughly three-and-a-half years ago and was elevated to chief of staff in 2025.

Advertisement

Her official last day is still weeks away, but the writing was on the wall long before this week.

This isn't a one-off. Fetterman experienced a staff exodus in 2025, and the pattern of turnover is a sign that his rare independent streak is just too much for his party to tolerate. Former aides have cited frustration with his unwavering support for Israel, his noticeably warmer relationship with President Donald Trump, and what they describe as a difficult working environment on a personal level.

"This is a guy who came in talking about being a champion for labor and he's gone pretty quiet on it," the former aide said last year. "This is a guy who, since Trump won, is, for lack of a better word, basically a useful idiot for Republicans. He's supporting stuff, and it gives them cover to say, 'Look it's bipartisan, we got Fetterman.'"

None of this seems to bother Fetterman. After Axios published the story, he fired off a text to the outlet dismissing the whole thing. "So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!" he wrote, attaching an image claiming other Senate offices have higher turnover rates.

It sounds like he's not exactly losing sleep over it.

Recommended: Another Brilliant Ad for Spencer Pratt

In a recent appearance on Jesse Watters' show, Fetterman cut to the heart of what separates him from the rest of his party. "Why can't we just, you know, root for our military?" he said. "Why can't we just say I don't have to agree with everything the president has done or the kind of things that he says. But, you know, we should be on the side of America, and we should be on the side of civilization and the free world. And I'm on that side. And I don't know why I'm the only Democrat that says those kinds of things at this point."

Advertisement

🚨 UPDATE: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA)'s CHIEF OF STAFF is RESIGNING after his warmer approach towards Donald Trump and pro-Israel, anti-Islamist stances — Axios



Fetterman is likely to be PRIMARIED in 2028 by the Left, a huge chance to flip the PA seat RED 🔥



Dems can't stand… pic.twitter.com/ZF891v0NR4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

And that's the whole problem for his party, anyway. He's asking a question that should have an obvious answer, and it doesn't, because the modern Democratic Party instinctively opposes Trump on everything, including things that are just plain old stupid to oppose. They’re even whining about repairing the reflecting pool, for crying out loud.

The message from the left to Fetterman is: You’re not staying in your lane, and you have to be punished. Support the war in Iran? Support strong borders? Support Israel? Well, sorry, you’re way out of touch with the Democratic Party today. This isn’t a good sign for him. Sure, congressional staff experience turnover all the time, but how many Democratic staffers are going to want to join his staff to replace those who left? Working for Fetterman is likely to become a career-ender for those who want to work in Washington, and I can totally see Democrats using this as a means to pressure Fetterman into compliance.

Advertisement

The resignation of Fetterman’s chief of staff may be just the latest domino to fall, but the real question looming over Fetterman's political future is whether this staff exodus marks the beginning of the end for a senator who refuses to play by his party's rules. Democrats demand ideological conformity, and Fetterman's rare independent streak will become a liability, making his office radioactive to potential staffers — staffers he needs to function.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.