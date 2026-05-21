Another Brilliant Ad for Spencer Pratt

A LEGO-style campaign ad supporting Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles mayor went viral last week because it turned the city’s public safety collapse into a blunt, darkly comic takedown of Mayor Karen Bass’s leadership. The ad’s mix of crime imagery, homelessness, drug-use scenes, and wildfire symbolism made it an amazingly memorable political ad.

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Another ad from another creator is going viral, and it is brilliant.

The ad opens with three guys at a backyard barbecue, tiptoeing around the elephant in the room about the Los Angeles mayoral election. They all claim they aren’t sure who they're voting for. They each claim not to be following the race. None of them wants to admit what they really think.

Then one of them says what a lot of Angelenos are clearly thinking: "I'm not MAGA or anything, but the city's kind of gone to s**t though, right?"

That line sets the tone for everything that follows. It's the perfect encapsulation of the skittish voter who won't say out loud what they absolutely believe in private. The disclaimer is a running joke throughout the ad, and a sharp piece of social commentary. One friend admits, "Jessica stepped on a needle at the playground the other day. I'm not MAGA or anything, though."

Another adds, "Have you been downtown lately? Looks like an episode of The Walking Dead. Not that I'm MAGA or anything, though."

When Pratt's name comes up, one friend pushes back a little.

"He does seem really angry all the time, though.”

"Well, they burned his house down,” a friend responds.

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The fact that Pratt is currently staying at the Bel Air Hotel instead of his property arises, too, and the response is the same: "Well, yeah. They burned his house down."

Then comes the payoff. The three friends agree to say on three who they're voting for. They all say, "Spencer Pratt."

Then an overlay reads “You are not alone.”

After a moment, one quips, “Can you imagine if our wives knew?” and they all laugh.

The ad then cuts to inside the house, where the wives are, and, of course, they reveal, contrary to the assumption of their husbands, they’re all voting for Spencer Pratt, too.

It's a great ad. Simple, sharp, and self-aware. It meets voters exactly where they are. What makes the ad work so well is that it taps into something Democrats desperately want to pretend isn’t happening: even many of their own voters know the city is failing. They don’t just see the crime, the homelessness, the decay, and the dysfunction, but also the endless excuses from leaders who seem more interested in optics than in fixing anything.

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The “I’m not MAGA or anything” gag lands perfectly because, honestly, I think we’ve all heard it before. I bet we’ve all met voters who are frustrated by the incompetence of Democrats, but who also fear the social consequences of not voting “the right way.”

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You Are Not Alone. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/DdsIoVC7fK — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) May 20, 2026

There will always be those who will let tribalism dictate their lives and compel them to vote against their own interests, but for many, when playgrounds have needles, downtown looks like a war zone, and people feel abandoned by the leaders they keep electing, voters stop caring about ideological labels and start caring about making things better and voting for someone who will actually do that.

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