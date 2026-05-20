Palestinian Authority Spent $5.2 Billion on Pay-for-Slay Since 2011, Institute Says

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas seized the opportunity of the May 8 Fatah Conference to demand $5 billion from Israel because he doesn’t have enough money to reward terrorists. Coincidentally, Abbas has spent over $5 billion on pay-for-slay in the last 15 years.

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Yes, Abbas really is demanding tax and customs revenue from the Israelis, the very people he has made it his life mission to wipe off the face of the Earth, so that he can pay the terrorists who kill Israelis.

I recently wrote about Abbas whining that he was low on funds for “prisoners,” i.e., captured jihadis, and his fellow jihad-supporting PA bureaucrats. Research institute Palestinian Media Watch reacted to my piece on X by posting, “It's ironic that Mahmoud Abbas is demanding $5 Billion when you consider he spent $5.2 Billion on Pay-for-Slay since 2011! Perhaps he should reconsider his investment strategy.”

Mahmoud Abbas admits that Pay-for-Slay Continues



Mahmoud Abbas at the 8th Fatah Conference complained that the PA needs money “to pay prisoners.”



Abbas’ words today: "All this needs to be paid to public employees, to prisoners, and so on, and other expenses." pic.twitter.com/T5cha1R3Zj — Pal Media Watch (@palwatch) May 14, 2026

In February 2025, Abbas vowed to the Fatah Revolutionary Council, “We should all work together to bolster our home front, to keep the PLO as the sole legitimate representative…I stand by my word, that if we have only a single penny left, it will go to the prisoners and the martyrs.” The Palestine Liberation Organization is one of the most infamous terrorist groups in the world, and Abbas was calling imprisoned or dead terrorists “prisoners” and “martyrs.” And, as you can watch above, Abbas doubled down on pay-for-slay a few days ago. Notably, the Palestinian Authority increased its payouts to terrorists in 2025, including to mass-murdering jihadis released under the U.S.-brokered peace deal.

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Related: Targeted San Diego Mosque’s Imam Received Award From Terror-Tied Group

This is part of the importance of reading what Palestinians are saying on their own media and at their own political meetings, by the way. In line with the Islamic principle of taqiyya, or lying to non-Muslims in service of Jihad, Gazan leadership frequently makes promises to Western leaders and claims it simply wants a two-state solution or more money, even as it is making completely opposite statements within Gaza.

Palestinian Media Watch has been tracking pay-for-slay payouts since 2011. Significantly, the PA tried to pretend last year that it had stopped its pay-for-slay program. Again, this was part of the taqiyya needed to convince the Americans that the PA actually was interested in ceasing hostilities with Israel, which, in fact, it will never do. Yasser Arafat, mentor of Abbas and protege of Hitler’s ally the Grand Mufti, invented the Palestinian people for the express purpose of claiming all Israeli land.

And of course, the PA never did stop the payments to terrorists and their families. Abbas openly griped about Israel not handing over $5 billion for that express purpose. If America or other Western nations send more money to Gaza, Abbas will simply use whatever cash he can get his hands on for pay-for-slay.

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