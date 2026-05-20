Targeted San Diego Mosque’s Imam Received Award From Terror-Tied Group

The mass shooting at a San Diego mosque and educational center is undoubtedly a severe crime. While we condemn murder, we must also, in all honesty, admit that the mosque in question is a hotspot of pro-terrorist and pro-Nazi sentiment.

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Many outlets and journalists have noted that two of the 9/11 terrorists attended the Islamic Center of San Diego, so it has been a magnet for jihadis for decades. And much more recently, one of the shooting’s victims celebrated Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” for the Jews. The mosque also held an event to honor the terrorists who died after participating in the Oct. 7 atrocities in Israel, and the imam received an award from an organization (CAIR) that is a designated terrorist entity in multiple states.

Friendly fire? One of the three deceased Muslims killed at the terror-linked Islamic Center of San Diego praised Adolph Hitler for killing Jews. Amin Abdullah is being celebrated by the media and Muslims on social media.



The two teens who killed themselves after the shooting… pic.twitter.com/u6ImXzeDIs — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 19, 2026

Below you can see the Islamic Center’s 2023 post for a vigil honoring “our martyrs,” which is Islamist doublespeak for “terrorists who die while committing terrorism.” While the world did not have such extensive details on the Oct. 7 atrocities by that point as we do now (for instance, this report on sexual violence), we all certainly knew many of the horror stories and the death toll from the Hamas attack.

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In the face of all this information, the Islamic Center chose to honor the terrorists who had committed the unspeakable crimes, instead of the victims who were “guilty” of nothing more than being Israeli. Then again, the mosque’s imam received an award from a Hamas-tied organization.

The Islamic Center of San Diego, the mosque where three members were killed by two teens in a shooting, has a history of extremism.



Some of the 9/11 hijackers were members there before going on to kill thousands in the name of Islam.



Soon after the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist… pic.twitter.com/Od48elW2Ky — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 19, 2026

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Imam Taha received the “2011 Community Leadership & Social Justice Advocacy Award” from CAIR San Diego, according to the Islamic Center’s website.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) sounds harmless enough, and it tries to masquerade as a peaceful advocate for acceptance of Islam. In reality, as far back as 2009, a federal judge ruled that CAIR had well-established ties to Hamas. Fast forward more than a decade to November 2025, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR a foreign terrorist organization and transnational criminal organization. “The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable,” Abbott declared.

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Not long after that, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also designated CAIR a terrorist organization. Last year, Congress considered legislation to the same effect. At the beginning of May this year, CAIR was once again under congressional scrutiny.

In short, there is ample evidence to prove that the organization that gave Imam Taha an award is quite literally a foreign terrorist entity.

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