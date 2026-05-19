Texas Democrat Endorses Prison for 'American Zionists and Former ICE Officers'

Maureen Galindo, a therapist and Democrat candidate for the House of Representatives in Texas, has explicitly laid out a plan for turning an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility into a jail for ICE officers and Zionists, under the insane argument that most Zionists are pedophiles and all Zionists and ICE officers are complicit in human trafficking. And I wish all that were fiction instead of fact.

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In a neo-Nazi Instagram post, Galindo promised to "turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. (It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists)." Aside from the obvious preposterousness of the sweeping accusation, we must also note that of course ICE is fighting the massive human trafficking trade that cartels and the Biden administration ran during the open borders era. And Zionists support one of the only countries in the Middle East — if not the only — where pedophilia is unequivocally condemned, unlike in its Muslim neighbors, which practice a religion explicitly supporting pedophilic "marriage."

.@ICEgov .@TheJusticeDept I think you need to look into this candidate Maureen Galindo (D) pic.twitter.com/U7OtvweW9p — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) May 19, 2026

Between Graham "Nazi Tattoo" Platner in Maine and Galindo's Zionist internment camp scheme, we see more clearly than ever how the Democrats are really the neo-Nazis, no matter how loudly they scream that Donald Trump is Hitler.

Read Also: Hezbollah Killed Israeli Dad by Firing From Lebanese Church

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Galindo's Democrat opponent in the primary is Johnny Garcia, a deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Now, he definitely is a political fool as well, as he accuses Galindo of being somehow a MAGA plant and rants like a man with Trump Derangement Syndrome. But Galindo manages to outdo him on complete insanity. While he's claiming she's a MAGA plant, she's claiming he's a human trafficker funded by secret Jewish money and eeeevil ICE villains. It's mind-blowing this is what American politics has come to in 2026.

In the Instagram post, you will notice that Galindo tries the common nonsensical argument that she isn't antisemitic but simply anti-Zionist. This is ridiculous, because the only reason to oppose Israel's existence — given it is the only free, democratic country in the Middle East — is that it is Jewish. But Galindo inanely asserted that "support of Zionism is undoubtedly Anti-Semitic," that she would write legislation to this effect, and that "JOHNNY GARCIA IS BEING PAID TO PUT JEWS AND MEXICANS IN CONCENTRATION CAMPS VIA ZIONIST TRAFFICKING NETWORKS."

Again, ICE isn't trafficking humans; it's arresting human traffickers. Under the Biden administration, foreign criminals and domestic NGOs and officials trafficked 450,000 unaccompanied minors into our country. You can watch undercover video exposing the scope and abuses of this trafficking network at this link. Also, check out the "U.S. Border Patrol Chief" X account for near-daily updates on Border Patrol catching human traffickers.

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The U.S. Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security need to investigate Galindo. She is fueling violence against "Zionists" amid a surge in dangerous antisemitism, and she is openly calling for the targeting of both pro-Israel Americans and all ICE officers. Under 18 U.S.C. § 115, it is illegal to threaten a federal immigration officer, and I want to see the Trump administration hammer Galindo.

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