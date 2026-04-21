Undercover Videos Expose Horrors of Biden’s Unaccompanied Child Trafficking

Multiple whistleblowers and muckrakers accused the Biden-Harris administration of actively participating in the world’s biggest child trafficking scheme via facilitating the border crisis. Now Townhall Media has numerous testimonies to prove it.

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The Biden administration allowed in — i.e., trafficked — almost 450,000 unaccompanied children (UACs) during four years of absolute immigration pandemonium. The newly released undercover video clips from Townhall illustrate very clearly that the Biden administration not only overlooked abuses, but they were also actively participating in the abuses themselves. That included fueling gang member exploitation of children and overlooking staff with federal contracts who were “helping” young women stay in the country by sleeping with and impregnating them. The Townhall investigation exposed the Biden-era Office of Refugee Resettlement and the organizations it funded.

A new undercover Townhall Media investigation exposes the HORRORS that migrant children endured during Joe Biden’s years as president. They can NEVER be forgiven, nor forgotten.



During Biden’s four years, 448,000 unaccompanied alien children (UACs) entered America. Most traveled… pic.twitter.com/c8bdE75NPi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2026

The stories and shocking quotes are numerous. Carlos Nova, former lead case manager with Rising Ground, said the feds “could [not] care less how this minor felt about it…it was just ‘Hey, this minor has to get there, and that’s it.’ The faster we can do it, the better.” Nova said there was constant pressure to settle as many children as possible, regardless of who the sponsors were. Darleen Sealey, senior administrator on duty for Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth, described a trash can completely filled with passports that illegal aliens threw away, part of a larger trend of aliens ditching all documentation, and also part of what made sponsors of UACs so hard to vet.

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Angela Cacciola of The Children’s Home of Kingston admitted that practically everyone who applied for a contract to deal with UACs had just received it. She described the process of matching sponsors to children as being similar to “a bidding thing.” Social work supervisor Indaira Charles said that a huge flood of aliens from Texas to New York not only caused a lot of shelters to spring up, but hotels “were making great money.” She talked about helping the illegal alien children get vaccines and placement in schools. Many young women come to America looking to get pregnant so they can have anchor babies, she asserted. Some girls were eager to sleep with National Guardsmen who were guarding them.

Related: Illegal Alien Kills 2 Boys, and Louisiana Mass Shooter Has a History of Violence

Yolanda Gonzalez, a project manager with The Providencia Group, talked about what a “blessing and a curse” it was that children were regularly coming through the border with literal coyotes and gang members. Gonzalez asserted that some of the gang members protected children from being raped but admitted that the gang members did this only because they had reason to believe the children’s sponsors would force the kids to work somehow to pay back the money, which we know from other whistleblowers involved both forced child labor and sex trafficking. But there are also children or youth pretending to be minors who come here as criminals. “Are there kids coming here to rob…? Yeah,” Gonzalez drawled.

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Natasha Wright with the Office of Refugee Resettlement confirmed that staff at hotels where the UACs were staying, and even sometimes National Guardsmen assigned to facilitate the federal child trafficking, were sleeping with the young women. It was the same disturbing accusation Charles made, and it proves that this was a problem not confined to a specific area or organization.

Under the Trump administration, everything has changed, not only because the federal government closed our borders, but because sponsors who wish to pick up UACs now have to have various forms of identification and cannot have verifiable criminal records or deportation orders, Nova confirmed. In other words, until the Trump administration came into office, the federal and state governments, along with numerous supposedly charitable and religious groups, were orchestrating mass child trafficking.

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