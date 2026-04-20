Illegal Alien Kills 2 Boys, and Louisiana Mass Shooter Has a History of Violence

Yet another illegal alien drunk driver killed two young American boys, and woke authorities helped ensure the Louisiana mass shooting by giving the criminal responsible probation for a previous gun crime.

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Democrats love to demonize firearms and to trample Second Amendment rights, but as illustrated by the statistic that 92% of mass shootings between 1950 and 2024 occurred in gun-free zones, the firearms are not the main problem. Rather, Democrats' deliberate encouragement and rewarding of mental illness and criminal behavior drive the violence.

Here's the first story of profound tragedy, preventable had Democrats not welcomed in so many illegal aliens:

“I…held my son while he bled to death.”



12-year-old Dereon James Robinson and 9-year-old Mikhail Lee Smith were killed by an illegal alien driving under the influence.



These boys had their whole lives ahead of them. Instead, they were senselessly taken from this world by… pic.twitter.com/NSSHlnF5In — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 18, 2026

Mexican illegal alien Eri Otoniel Roblero Perez faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death after he hit and killed Dereon and Mikhail while they were riding their bicycles. Perez was driving without a license.

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As for the horror in Louisiana, a mentally unbalanced UPS worker and military veteran, Shamar Elkins, wounded his wife and former partner and murdered their seven children with him, along with a young cousin, this past weekend. The murdered children are from three to eleven years old, according to the New York Post. The unspeakable atrocity is even more heartrending because of new evidence that Elkins has a criminal history tied to gun violence for which he served no prison time, leaving him free to massacre his family.

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KTBS reported that Elkins shot at and killed someone in a school parking lot before yet received absolutely no prison time for it:

Elkins, 31, has a prior criminal conviction in Caddo District Court. He was arrested in March 2019 on a charge of illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property. According to a police report, Elkins said he walked outside to meet a buddy who was going to pick him up but another person in the car pulled a gun and pointed it at him. Elkins admitted firing five rounds at the car as the driver left… The gunshots were fired in the direction of the school while children were playing outside, according to the police report... Elkins was placed on probation for 18 months.

As RedState’s Bonchie pointed out, “He got probation for shooting up a car outside a school. Probation. The left’s views on guns are totally contradictory. On one hand, they demand strict gun control laws. On the other, their social justice crusade requires not enforcing them. A circle that can’t be squared.”

The Rhode Island shooter who killed his ex-wife and son, Robert Dorgan, was also a product of leftist ideology. In Dorgan‘s case, however, he identified as transgender and had been hurling accusations against various family members and using extreme language against them for some time because of their refusal to affirm his delusion that he should be a woman. Democrats always do everything they can to encourage mental illness and criminality until it bursts forth in deadly rampages.

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