Stick a Fork in Graham Platner, He's Done

If Maine Democrats were already nervous, they should be in full panic mode now. Just days after Graham Platner sat down with Senate Democrats and told them straight to their faces that nothing new would come out about him, the New York Times dropped an investigative report that should be the end of his candidacy.

Advertisement

The Times relied on more than two dozen sources, including six of Platner’s former romantic partners, whose stories are backed up by texts, social media messages, and diary entries. The picture that emerged was rather ugly: heavy drinking, serial infidelity, emotional abuse, and physical intimidation.

Platner promised his party this moment would never arrive. He lied.

Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner from 2013 to 2015, described a relationship soaked in contempt. She says he used crude slurs against women, juggled overlapping relationships, and got physically rough in ways that left marks. She told the Times that Platner twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom, and held the door shut until she was "calm." Her 2016 diary entry called him "the most toxic, literally abusive man on earth who destroyed my life." Friends who knew her during the relationship back up her account.

It gets worse. Fifield recalled Platner making a specific, repeated statement: "If anybody ever broke in here, I would rape them," clarifying it would be "not in a sexual way, not in a gay way," but to show dominance.

And, of course, there was the truth about the Nazi tattoo. Platner has publicly claimed that he had no idea what it meant and that he covered it up once someone told him. But he knew exactly what it was.

ICYMI: Is the Fix Already In? Something Smells With California’s Ballot Counting.



Two other Democrat women who dated Platner offered portraits just as damning. Jenny Racicot said that when she saw Platner's old online comments, she "recognized a version of him" from her own time with him. She said he showed up at her home drunk in 2021 after she told him not to come, and she cut off contact entirely, calling his conduct "reckless" and "unsettling." A third woman, an anonymous Maine Democrat, described an on-and-off long-distance relationship with Platner as recently as 2016 and said she felt like "collateral damage to the world that is his."

Advertisement

It’s damning stuff. He’s arguably survived quite a few scandals already, but can he survive this story?

Fox News’s Jesse Watters doesn’t think so.

"It's over. He can't survive it,” Watters said on The Five Thursday. “They have women on the record calling him a brute. He was rough with them. He twisted their arms behind their back, locked them in closets, grabbed them by the wrist, roughed them up, and left marks. I mean, you can't survive that. No one can survive that. The guy's an animal. He's unstable. He might even be mentally ill."

Watters also made the point that Platner looked Senate Democrats in the eye and guaranteed them the story was finished. They went on camera to defend him. Now those same senators look like complete fools. "Nothing makes these politicians angrier when you embarrass them," Watters said. "They've gone way out on a limb for this guy, and they have been on camera, on the record, defending this guy, and he told them to their face this was it, and it wasn't. So they've been humiliated."

Watters also nailed the larger hypocrisy at play. Democrats have spent years claiming the moral high ground on women and character. "Remember the moral high ground," Watters said. "With Democrats, it was about character. And they were these knights in shining armor defending these institutions and the democracy and forget about it. They don't have any high ground. They never had it. They never will."

"IT'S OVER!”



"If you put yourself at risk, women at risk, you're going to put the people of Maine at risk, and there is NO WAY Maine is going to tolerate this."@JesseBWatters on the bombshell new NYT report claiming several of Platner's ex's recall his "unsettling" behavior. pic.twitter.com/aFB2kny1wn — The Five (@TheFive) June 4, 2026

Advertisement

So, will Platner survive this story? Democrats' chances in the Maine Senate race collapsed on both Kalshi and Polymarket the moment the Times story hit. Susan Collins now leads in the forecasts. Maine voters have seen enough.

Democrats needed this seat badly. As Watters noted, their grand plan to pack the Supreme Court and shoehorn Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico into statehood depends on flipping seats like this one. They went all in on Platner, ignored every red flag, and let him con them into going on the record for him.

They deserve to lose the Senate for being so stupid.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.