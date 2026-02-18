Transgender Rhode Island Shooter Killed Son Aiden and Ex-Wife Rhonda, Says Family Member

Catherine Salgado | 3:26 PM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

The deranged transgender-identifying man who shot up a Rhode Island high school hockey game Monday took the lives of his adult son and ex-wife, a family member has confirmed.

Advertisement

Initial reports as to who was dead and who was in critical condition were muddled, but the tragedy is coming more into focus after the murdered woman’s step-daughter, Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, released details in a GoFundMe campaign for the surviving members of the Dorgan family. Multiple outlets are also now confirming the report that Rhonda Dorgan, now deceased, cited her ex-husband’s gender dysphoric mental illness in her divorce filings.

Robert Dorgan, who was going by the name Roberta and often walking about dressed like a drag queen based on social media images, had multiple clashes with family members, including his in-laws and wife, about his “transgender identity.” Dorgan pressed charges against his father-in-law for allegedly threatening him and also accused his mother of assault, according to Boston25 News. It appears that Robert Dorgan had long been encouraging within himself the belief that he was a victim of dangerous violence and prejudice, and that authorities allowed him to indulge in the insanity-fueling navel-gazing until Dorgan snapped and shot his family. Before killing himself, Dorgan shot four family members and a family friend.

Advertisement

Wallace-Hubbard emphasized how the two surviving members of Dorgan‘s family lost everything in one flurry of gunshots. “On behalf of my family, I am reaching out to share the heartbreaking story of my siblings, Ava and Colin Dorgan. Our family has been forever changed by the tragic events at Lynch Arena, where we lost our beloved brother Aidan and their mother Rhonda, who was also my stepmother,” she wrote on GoFundMe

For Our VIPs: ‘Trans’ Men and Radical Feminists: The Left Tries to Exploit Both Sexes

In the donation request, Wallace-Hubbard continued:

In addition to this unimaginable loss, their grandparents are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives. Ava, who is working hard as a nursing student, and Colin, a 17-year-old senior in high school, are now facing the future without their parents and older brother. The weight of this loss is something no one should ever have to bear, especially at such young ages. Despite the pain, Ava and Colin are determined to continue their education and build a life that honors the memory of our loved ones. However, the road ahead is filled with uncertainty and financial challenges. With both parents gone, Ava and Colin will need help covering basic living expenses and the costs of continuing their education.

Advertisement

The transgender mass threatened on an X account, identified by the New York Post and The U.S. Sun, to go “berserk” in response to criticisms of a transgender representative the day before the hockey game.

There have been numerous transgender shooters in the last few years, including the female-identifying male shooter in Canada last week. When you encourage people to think their mental illness is laudatory and that anyone who disagrees with them is akin to Adolf Hitler (as leftists do), eventually you will trigger a wave of violence.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of mass shootings and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH RHODE ISLAND TRANSGENDER

Recommended

CNN Panel Explodes After Kevin O’Leary Calls Them ‘Nuts’ Matt Margolis
Gutfeld Nukes AOC After Her Munich Humiliation, and It Was Epic! Matt Margolis
Massie’s Price for a Vote? A Press Release — and a Pat on the Head Chris Queen
History’s Winners and Losers David Solway
Reconciling Two Shock Polls: 58% Say Dems Are Now ‘Too Liberal’ — Yet Biden Defeats Trump in a Rematch? Scott Pinsker
Fingers Crossed! NASA Is About to Try Fueling the World's Leakiest Rocket (Again). Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Remembering That One Time Jesse Jackson Cracked Me Up in a Good Way
The Creepy Media Cover-Up of Gov. Pritzker’s Family Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
They Burned the Church With the Pastor Inside — and the World Moved On
Advertisement