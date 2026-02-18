Transgender Rhode Island Shooter Killed Son Aiden and Ex-Wife Rhonda, Says Family Member

The deranged transgender-identifying man who shot up a Rhode Island high school hockey game Monday took the lives of his adult son and ex-wife, a family member has confirmed.

Initial reports as to who was dead and who was in critical condition were muddled, but the tragedy is coming more into focus after the murdered woman’s step-daughter, Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, released details in a GoFundMe campaign for the surviving members of the Dorgan family. Multiple outlets are also now confirming the report that Rhonda Dorgan, now deceased, cited her ex-husband’s gender dysphoric mental illness in her divorce filings.

Robert Dorgan belonged in an asylum



But because it is "offensive" to do that, he was able to go out and kiII his own family during a school hockey game today pic.twitter.com/FBsCOUxzEP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 17, 2026

Robert Dorgan, who was going by the name Roberta and often walking about dressed like a drag queen based on social media images, had multiple clashes with family members, including his in-laws and wife, about his “transgender identity.” Dorgan pressed charges against his father-in-law for allegedly threatening him and also accused his mother of assault, according to Boston25 News. It appears that Robert Dorgan had long been encouraging within himself the belief that he was a victim of dangerous violence and prejudice, and that authorities allowed him to indulge in the insanity-fueling navel-gazing until Dorgan snapped and shot his family. Before killing himself, Dorgan shot four family members and a family friend.

Wallace-Hubbard emphasized how the two surviving members of Dorgan‘s family lost everything in one flurry of gunshots. “On behalf of my family, I am reaching out to share the heartbreaking story of my siblings, Ava and Colin Dorgan. Our family has been forever changed by the tragic events at Lynch Arena, where we lost our beloved brother Aidan and their mother Rhonda, who was also my stepmother,” she wrote on GoFundMe.

In the donation request, Wallace-Hubbard continued:

In addition to this unimaginable loss, their grandparents are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives. Ava, who is working hard as a nursing student, and Colin, a 17-year-old senior in high school, are now facing the future without their parents and older brother. The weight of this loss is something no one should ever have to bear, especially at such young ages. Despite the pain, Ava and Colin are determined to continue their education and build a life that honors the memory of our loved ones. However, the road ahead is filled with uncertainty and financial challenges. With both parents gone, Ava and Colin will need help covering basic living expenses and the costs of continuing their education.

The transgender mass threatened on an X account, identified by the New York Post and The U.S. Sun, to go “berserk” in response to criticisms of a transgender representative the day before the hockey game.

There have been numerous transgender shooters in the last few years, including the female-identifying male shooter in Canada last week. When you encourage people to think their mental illness is laudatory and that anyone who disagrees with them is akin to Adolf Hitler (as leftists do), eventually you will trigger a wave of violence.

