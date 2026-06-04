Pentagon Cuts the Faith-Code Maze From 200-Plus to 31

The Pentagon just cut its list of religious affiliation codes for service members from over 200 down to 31. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the reform in March as part of a broader effort to refocus the Chaplain Corps.

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Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata later released the memo making the change official. The old system had sprawled into a giant administrative junk drawer, stuffed with codes many troops never used and chaplains didn't need to serve the force. From Just the News:

Undersecretary of Defense Anthony Tata released the memo, stating the change will "streamline the DoW collection of religious preferences for service members to enhance the delivery of targeted religious support from the Chaplaincy," according to Military.com. "The new list will provide chaplains with clear, readily available information that will better enable them to anticipate the religious support needs of service members and to provide religious support activities that align with service members’ personal faith and practices," Tata said.

Hegseth said the previous system had grown to “well over 200 faith codes,” called it “impractical and unusable,” and noted many codes were never used at all. He also said 82% of religious service members use only six of the codes. From Religion News Service:

Hegseth has been explicit about his Christian faith. He worships at a church run by a self-described Christian nationalist and has held Christian worship services at the Pentagon. He has pushed social media messages that mix war preparations with Bible verses as well as official statements that champion a disputed, faith-focused version of U.S. history. In 2017, during the first Trump administration, when the military expanded the number of recognized religious faiths it said it was doing so to provide “more accurate demographic data for religious groups,” to enable “better planning for religious support to the force” and to provide “a better assessment of the capabilities and requirements of each Military Service’s Chaplain Corps.”

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The reform renames the old “faith and belief coding system” as “religious affiliation codes” and returns the list to a simpler purpose: providing chaplains clear information so they can support troops in line with their stated faith background and practice.

The new list keeps broad religious categories that cover the faith service members report most often. The list includes Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, agnostics, and major Christian groups such as Baptists, Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists, and others.

The dropped codes include atheism, Asatru, Eckankar, New Age churches, paganism, spiritualism, Troth, Unitarian Universalism, and several Wiccan groups.

It's time to cue the usual panic choir, warming up somewhere between “theocracy” and “how dare the database stop flattering my boutique label.”

There's an argument that the change could make smaller faith groups less visible in the military system, where Hegseth's chaplain reforms are part of a wider Christian emphasis at the Pentagon.

Those concerns deserve a hearing, but the policy doesn't ban any service member from worshipping, seeking accommodation, speaking with a chaplain, or holding any belief.

A code list isn't the First Amendment.

The real question is whether the military can protect religious liberty without turning every administrative form into a census of every known splinter group, internet faith, private label, and spiritual hobby.

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Of course it can.

Chaplains already serve troops outside their traditions, providing counsel, crisis support, worship access, referrals, and moral guidance across the force. Nobody needs a 200-entry spreadsheet to know a young Marine far from home may need prayer, confession, a listening ear, or help finding religious support that fits his conscience.

Hegseth also directed chaplains to wear religious insignia instead of rank insignia on their work uniforms. Chaplains remain officers, but the visual change is meant to show troops that a chaplain's first role is spiritual care, not command pressure, where a private should see a chaplain and think, “I can talk to him,” not “That officer can ruin my week.” From Military.com:

It follows a broader administrative push that critics have described as a military-wide ascent towards Christian theocracy, evidenced by Defense Secretary Pet Hegseth hosting Christian-based prayer services in the Pentagon auditorium with controversial speakers—as well as public statements invoking Scripture when describing the ongoing military operation in Iran, for example. In December 2025, Hegseth announced his intention “to make the Chaplain Corps great again,” prioritizing religious liberty and practice in the military by executing a “top-down cultural shift, putting spiritual well-being on the same footing as physical and mental health.” This latest action comes on the heels of Hegseth announcing chaplain reforms in March 2026. He said his department would be significantly streamlining the number of faith code affiliations for service members, including a separate but related change to replace rank insignia military chaplains wear on their work uniforms with religious insignia. The faith and belief coding system, renamed to "religious affiliation codes,” was simply due to a system that had become too big, according to the secretary. "The previous system had ballooned to well over 200 faith codes. … It was impractical and unusable, and many codes were never used at all," Hegseth said in March, adding that 82% of members who identify as religious use only six of the codes. The secretary added that chaplains "are first and foremost called and ordained by God."

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Administrative bloat has a way of dressing itself up as compassion. Every new category arrives with a noble excuse. Years later, somebody opens the file cabinet and finds a system nobody can explain, nobody uses well, and nobody wants to defend without a grant-funded vocabulary.

Hegseth looked at the list and said enough. The military exists to fight and win wars, not to preserve every paperwork relic created by committees afraid of offending the next subcommittee.

Service members still keep their religious rights and still serve shoulder to shoulder across faith lines. They still deserve chaplains who can meet them in grief, fear, guilt, loneliness, and duty.

A cleaner code list doesn't weaken that mission; it gives the Chaplain Corps a simpler map. In a military already pressed by readiness demands, recruiting stress, tight budgets, and global threats, even small acts of housekeeping count.

The Pentagon didn't erase faith; it erased clutter.

The Pentagon trimmed more than 200 religious codes down to 31, and the reaction tells its story. VIP members get the sharper read on what Hegseth’s Chaplain Corps reform really does and what the panic leaves out. Use promo code FIGHT to save 60% today.