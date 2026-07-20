The Morning Briefing: Trump's Obsession With Election Integrity Will Save the Republic

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Reirkrebbdo was having surprising luck getting people to try Full Contact Lederhosen YAHTZEE!

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Most of the "Top 'O the Briefing" for Friday morning had already been written last Thursday night by the time President Donald Trump was finished with his speech, which is why I didn't comment on it. Regulars here in Briefingland know that I don't think that we can talk about election integrity too much, especially in this most critical election year.

While Senate Jellyfish Majority Leader John Thune keeps riding the Useless Wuss train rather than pass the SAVE America Act, President Trump is making sure that discussions regarding shoring up our vulnerable election processes stay front and center.

That tenacity is precisely what I voted for.

The Democrats' assault on fair and free elections is relentless and fierce. It's the only thing beyond their hatred for President Trump that they focus on. If their claims about fraud being almost nonexistent were true, they wouldn't bristle so much whenever we mention even looking into it. Innocent people aren't that edgy all the time.

The current drama shows the Democrats at their hypocritical worst. Unable to admit that they lost the 2016 presidential election because Trump ran a better campaign and Hillary Clinton is the least likable human being on the planet Earth, they wholeheartedly spun and embraced a false narrative about foreign interference. It was, as far as this Cold War kid can remember, the first time that the Democrats said anything negative about Russia.

Now that there is evidence of actual foreign tampering in an American election, the Democrats would have their low-info base believe that the very notion is preposterous. A lot of that has to do with the fact that the Democrats are reluctant to cast aspersions on their ChiCom buddies.

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Catherine wrote a post that chronicled some of the Dem hysteria after the president's speech, including a bit of insanity from pathological election denier and fake Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams. Again, they're a jittery lot for people who have nothing to hide.

A recent circuit court ruling was a bright spot in the ongoing fight; Catherine also covered that:

The court granted the motion for stay in the case of the NAACP v. USPS, based on the strength of the appellants' arguments. In other words, the court agreed that USPS is likely to win its case based on the Constitution and on the timeframe which the Postal Service has to implement a framework for ballots ahead of the midterm elections. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the central district of California, posted, “This ruling is a win for election integrity and would have significant implications for states like California that refuse to submit their voter rolls to verify compliance with federal election laws.”

As Catherine goes on to explain, the USPS is trying to ensure a tighter chain of custody for the mail-in ballots. I'll take the win, but I still think that the only way to make vote-by-mail more secure is to make it so restrictive that even people on our side of the aisle would complain about it.

Baby steps.

It's true that President Trump is surrounded by people who are helping him in this never-ending battle, but it's only a fight because he's making it one. I didn't say "might" save the Republic in the headline because I do think that Trump will keep at it until things are much better. If elections were poker games, I was all-in in November of 2024 and hit the jackpot. It's a comfort knowing that he won't let this go.

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Now if he could just get that low-T weakling Thune to man up.

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The Mailbag rather enjoys long weekends and will return tomorrow, tanned, rested, and ready.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/19/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, JULY 20, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: PBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: TIME

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

Radio: BBC

New Media: The Federalist



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

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1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT greets the 2025 Little League Softball World Series Champions

Oval Office

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4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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