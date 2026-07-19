JD and Usha Vance Announce the Birth of Their New Baby

Sarah Anderson | 7:22 PM on July 19, 2026
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

It's official. There's a new baby in the Donald Trump administration. 

Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday evening that his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday morning. Alec Neel Vance is the couple's fourth child. 

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The vice president released a statement online, announcing the birth and thanking the medical staff that helped:   

We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.

The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing.

We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.

The "congratulations" social media posts are flowing. Even the White House posted the announcement and congratulated the couple on their new family of six: 

The Vances announced they were expecting a fourth child back in January of this year. 

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Baby Alec's three older siblings will, no doubt, enjoy doting on the little guy. They include nine-year-old Ewan, six-year-old Vivek, and four-year-old Mirabel. 

Last year, Usha appeared on Meghan McCain's podcast and talked about her views of marriage and parenthood. She said that she and JD both really wanted children going into their marriage, but she wanted two initially. Having a third one "felt right," though, she said, and then JD decided he'd like to go for one more. It sounds like he was able to convince her. 

Usha is the first second lady in modern U.S. history to give birth while her husband is serving as vice president, but as I wrote in January, a couple of presidents have had babies while in office: 

Grover Cleveland and his wife, Frances, welcomed two children during his second term. Esther Cleveland was actually born in the White House — the only person who can claim that honor — on September 9, 1893. The family had another child, Marion, born in 1895. 

More recently, John F. Kennedy's wife, Jacqueline, gave birth to a baby boy while JFK was president. Patrick Bouvier Kennedy was born prematurely on August 7, 1963. Sadly, he only lived for two days. The loss of the baby was a tough time for the family and the entire nation. Even worse, JFK was assassinated just three months after losing his infant son. It was Jackie's fifth pregnancy. 

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I've enjoyed watching the Vance family serve our country, and I love how hands-on JD and Usha are with their kids, and I'll admit, I can't wait to see baby Alec in the mix. The family's most recent public appearance was at an event promoting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. 

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USHA VANCE WHITE HOUSE

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