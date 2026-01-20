BREAKING: There's a New Baby Coming to the White House!

Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that she's expecting a baby girl due in May. It turns out she's not the only member of Team Trump who is adding to her family.

Vice President JD Vance announced on Tuesday that his wife, Usha, is also pregnant. The second couple is expecting a baby boy who will make his way into the world in July. The couple released a statement on X on Tuesday that reads:

We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July. During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

The Vances already have three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Ewan is eight years old, Vivek will be six in February, and Mirabel just turned four in December.

Earlier this year, Usha appeared on Meghan McCain's Citizen McCain podcast and talked about parenthood with JD. She said that going into their marriage, they knew they wanted to have kids, but she wanted to have two initially. Three ended up "feeling right," but she said JD seemed to want a fourth one. When McCain asked her if she was open to a fourth child, the second lady said "never say never" but admitted she's enjoying that they're out of the baby stage and their kids can do many things independently. I guess he was persuasive enough.

Fun fact: Usha will be the first second lady to give birth while her husband is serving as vice president.

However, two former presidents became fathers during their time in the White House.

Grover Cleveland and his wife, Frances, welcomed two children during his second term. Esther Cleveland was actually born in the White House — the only person who can claim that honor — on September 9, 1893. The family had another child, Marion, born in 1895.

More recently, John F. Kennedy's wife, Jacqueline, gave birth to a baby boy while JFK was president. Patrick Bouvier Kennedy was born prematurely on August 7, 1963. Sadly, he only lived for two days. The loss of the baby was a tough time for the family and the entire nation. Even worse, JFK was assassinated just three months after losing his infant son. It was Jackie's fifth pregnancy.

On a happier note, it will be exciting to see JD and Usha balance a new baby with their service to the country. Heck, it's been heartwarming watching them parent their young children over the last year.

WATCH: Vice President Vance boards Air Force Two with second lady Usha Vance and their children. pic.twitter.com/zq6QEPuAwO — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 17, 2025

And, of course, the Babylon Bee had to have some fun with the big news.

