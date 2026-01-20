BREAKING: There's a New Baby Coming to the White House!

Sarah Anderson | 5:01 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that she's expecting a baby girl due in May. It turns out she's not the only member of Team Trump who is adding to her family. 

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance announced on Tuesday that his wife, Usha, is also pregnant. The second couple is expecting a baby boy who will make his way into the world in July. The couple released a statement on X on Tuesday that reads: 

We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.

During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.

The Vances already have three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Ewan is eight years old, Vivek will be six in February, and Mirabel just turned four in December.  

Earlier this year, Usha appeared on Meghan McCain's Citizen McCain podcast and talked about parenthood with JD. She said that going into their marriage, they knew they wanted to have kids, but she wanted to have two initially. Three ended up "feeling right," but she said JD seemed to want a fourth one. When McCain asked her if she was open to a fourth child, the second lady said "never say never" but admitted she's enjoying that they're out of the baby stage and their kids can do many things independently. I guess he was persuasive enough. 

Advertisement

Fun fact: Usha will be the first second lady to give birth while her husband is serving as vice president. 

However, two former presidents became fathers during their time in the White House. 

Grover Cleveland and his wife, Frances, welcomed two children during his second term. Esther Cleveland was actually born in the White House — the only person who can claim that honor — on September 9, 1893. The family had another child, Marion, born in 1895. 

More recently, John F. Kennedy's wife, Jacqueline, gave birth to a baby boy while JFK was president. Patrick Bouvier Kennedy was born prematurely on August 7, 1963. Sadly, he only lived for two days. The loss of the baby was a tough time for the family and the entire nation. Even worse, JFK was assassinated just three months after losing his infant son. It was Jackie's fifth pregnancy. 

On a happier note, it will be exciting to see JD and Usha balance a new baby with their service to the country. Heck, it's been heartwarming watching them parent their young children over the last year. 

Advertisement

And, of course, the Babylon Bee had to have some fun with the big news. 

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. Come join us!  

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USHA VANCE WHITE HOUSE

Recommended

The Obamas' Power, Corruption, and Lies Are Things to Behold Stephen Green
The CFP Championship Crowd Had Quite a Reaction to the President on Monday Night Sarah Anderson
Caught on Video: Woman Explains How She Helps Illegal Aliens Bribe Ohio Judges Catherine Salgado
This One Lie About Trump Could Cost CNN Millions Matt Margolis
When Words Don't Work: Losing Our Common Tongue Jamie K. Wilson
DOJ Subpoenas Walz, Frey, Ellison and Other Minnesota Dems Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Time Dolly Rejected Elvis
Hey, Don Lemon, Where Do You Live?
The Harsh Reality of Low Expectations: Why Democrats Are Held to Lower Standards
Advertisement