Horrid Canadian Fishwife Assaults Patriotic American Teen, Gets ICEd

There are those who say that people who want immigration laws enforced are somehow racist. So explain why patriotic, pro-law-and-order, red-blooded Americans are cheering the ICE detention and imminent deportation of this toxic shrew:

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How the plot thickens… Kaitlyn Tracey—the Canadian who attacked an underage girl celebrating the 4th of the July, while on an expired visa and in the USA illegally—is clearly seen on video here striking the girl wearing what appears to be an America 250 shirt and blue shorts. pic.twitter.com/hakGGCMtnj — Jasmin Laine (@JasminLaine) July 16, 2026

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) tagged her the "Maple Leaf Menace." She's 33-year-old Kaitlyn Tracey, caught in action, beating on a minor child who offended her anti-American sensibilities. Tracey is now about as welcome in the lower 48 as the waves of smoke her poorly managed Canadian homeland has been sending us.

DHS gave the rundown in a Thursday X post showing the Canadian brawler's mugshot:

Kaitlyn Tracey is a criminal illegal alien from Canada who was charged with simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime, and harassing communication. She allegedly struck a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump memorabilia on a boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach during 4th of July weekend. She was arrested by the Point Pleasant Beach Police department who facilitated a controlled transfer into ICE custody, where she will remain pending her immigration proceedings. She entered the United States on April 14, 2024, on a visa set to expire on September 6, 2024. In violation of our nation’s laws, she overstayed her visa and failed to depart.

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Kaitlyn Tracey is a criminal illegal alien from Canada who was charged with simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime, and harassing communication.



She allegedly struck a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump memorabilia on a boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach during 4th of… https://t.co/NETqKKwrE8 pic.twitter.com/ER7qO3z3Zo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2026

Point Pleasant Beach PD issued a press release about the incident:

During the evening of 7/3/26, Officers responded to and began investigating an alleged assault of a female juvenile by an adult female suspect on the boardwalk. The female suspect began yelling at the female juvenile over patriotic colored sweatpants with political wording. The female suspect was then seen on video striking the juvenile female, once to the body and once to the face, with an open hand. The female suspect then left the scene without being identified. After an investigation done by PPBPD Detective Bureau, this agency was able to identify Kaitlyn Tracey of Allenhurst, NJ as the suspect for this incident, on 7/6/26. At that time Ms. Tracey was charged with Simple Assault (2C:12-1A(1)), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2C:24-4A(2)), Harassment (2C:33-4A) and Obstruction (2C:29-1A) by Detective Korey McCormack of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.

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Tracey turned herself in to PPBPD on Monday, July 13. She was charged and then turned over to ICE. On Thursday, DHS announced that "She is now in @ICEgov custody pending REMOVAL from our nation."

Hilariously, Tracey is being held at Delaney Hall in Newark, N.J. — a target of anti-ICE protesters, including her own husband, U.S. citizen Matthew Geroni. The virulently anti-American 42-year-old took to social media to cry earlier this week, after his vicious wife was arrested:

American husband is begging for help for his Canadian wife, who was arrested and detained by ICE after assaulting a teenager in New Jersey for wearing patriotic Trump and ICE apparel.



Kaitlyn Tracey allegedly recorded herself confronting a group of four girls on the NJ’s beach… pic.twitter.com/Tq0J7JBIQX — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 15, 2026

And ya know, I almost even felt bad for the guy, until I saw another of his little videos:

This is the same husband of the unhinged Canadian woman who assaulted a pro-Trump teen. He made multiple videos laughing about and celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



The videos were reported to his employer, and he was subsequently fired. https://t.co/bFJOySwHy8 pic.twitter.com/Z4HKcqzQFs — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 15, 2026

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That bit of nastiness got the man fired from his job, so no wonder he was crying poor in his post-wife's-arrest video. Incidentally, did you catch the couple's wall art in that video?

Charming couple, these two:

She looks like she’s going to plan housing policy for Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/78Xq0MgnKZ — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) July 16, 2026

Probably the best possible outcome for the two of them, as well as for all of us, is that she gets her illegal a** deported back to Canada and takes her America-hating husband with her. They need a fresh start in a country better aligned with their personal beliefs, and this ain't it.

Related: President Trump Could End Most Birthright Citizenship With This 1 Simple Trick

Another day, another one of Biden's illegal aliens attacks an American. We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to thwart the will of the American people.

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