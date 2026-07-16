Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zerwythyynbeinia felt it her calling to convince the masses that dessert tostadas were the ideal cure for situational ennui.

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BELIEVE ALL WOMEN.

OK, if we're doing that these days, it's not a good look for male Democrats. Lost in all of the Graham Platner noise in the past few weeks were the loud whispers that the junior senator from my homestate of Arizona — Ruben Gallego — might be a dirtbag lothario.

Platner has been put on the backburner for the moment and the heat is being turned up on Gallego. This is from Catherine:

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) tried to fake shock and self-righteous horror at the scandals that ruined his friend Eric Swalwell’s career, but ever since then, evidence has been emerging indicating that Gallego is just as creepy as his erstwhile pal. The latest allegations could (I hope) spell trouble for Gallego's political future. The New York Post claimed on July 16 that it spoke with three sources who made definite accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual relationships with two House staffers. The sources believe Gallego’s actions could indeed pose a problem for him going forward when more details are public. Importantly, both of the affairs were reportedly consensual, but they represent part of a larger pattern of “mistakes and missteps,” according to one source. The affairs supposedly occurred while Gallego was married, explaining the sources’ critiques.

Men in power who have affairs with women who are professional subordinates are predators, by the way, even if the women insist that everything is consensual. I truly believe this and I'm not exactly a reactionary prude. The woman might feel that her continued employment is contingent upon responding to the man's advances.

Here's where someone playing devil's advocate might say, "But what if the woman came onto him?" That is a point that's worth considering in an isolated incident, but it looks like there's a pattern with Gallego.

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Here in the real world, there's no way that multiple women were hitting on Gallego first.

Gallego also brings extra heaps of awful to the story. As Catherine goes on to note, he served divorce papers to his wife when she was very, very pregnant and, as we're all aware, was Eric Swalwell's defender wingman.

Creepers of a feather sleaze together, I guess.

We got stuck with this buffoon here in Arizona for a couple of ridiculous reasons. First, he got into the House from a demographically engineered congressional district that's pretty much the size of a big block party. That put him on the political map and enabled him to run for Kyrsten Sinema's Senate seat after she was shooed away for not being bat you-know-what crazy enough for the Democrats.

I know that people like to blame everything on election "anomalies" here in Arizona, but the reason that Gallego was able to win the Senate election was far more mundane: the Arizona Republican Party had no bench. Recycling Kari Lake after her 2022 gubernatorial loss (an election she blew, by the way) was never the answer. I realize that's not what most people want to hear, but after 42 years of activism, I know when a clown car state party is the problem, especially after my time in California.

United States Senators cannot be recalled and the Senate is a hideous good ol' boys (and girls) uniparty hangout that doesn't often kick anyone out. I won't be holding my breath waiting for Gallego to be truthful and take responsibility for his actions. Like I said a couple of paragraphs back, we're stuck with him.

Elections have consequences. Sadly, the actions of those elected rarely do.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We have two quick ones today, both from Friends of the Briefing. Doug F. is responding to the clip of the panda getting mad at the chair it was sitting in after it fell over:

Q: Who among us... A: Me in a brew pub last fall. I did the exact same thing.

Honestly, if I had a dollar for every inanimate object I flew into a rage at after bumping into it or tripping over it, I'd have enough money to buy however many inanimate objects I wanted to. It's the dumbest thing ever, but old habits die hard when an elbow has just smashed into an adobe wall.

Jonathan S. provides a translation for the previous day's Mailbag:

Loosely translated (remember, we're talking Google Translate) the Latin was "I'm a friend of the Briefing until you run out of Latin" in honor of the, ta-da, Latin "non sequitir". Except in this case, maybe it did follow? I only had one semester each of Greek and Hebrew in Bible college, just enough to get lost in a Strong's concordance. So to close this with another use of GT, here's "it's all Greek to me" in Latin: Mihi omnia Graeca sunt! And trust me, I don't use much of any of those in my sermons!

It has been noticed by a few people that I use a lot of French words and phrases in my writing and speech for a guy who doesn't speak French. I long ago figured out that learning several foreign phrases and owning them when you use them really can confuse the heck out of people when you need to. As I am actually trying to learn Polish now, I'll leave you with some of that: Dziękuję bardzo!

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Many thanks to all who wrote in this week. It's been a blast! Na dzrowie!

Everything Isn't Awful

I'm of Polish and Irish descent; this is me around cabbage too.

Studies show that watching a beaver eat cabbage lowers stress by 17% pic.twitter.com/rx1Xsl47HG — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) July 14, 2026

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Weekend Bonus

(Mild language warning. It's the weekend, there are fewer rules.)

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/16/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JULY 17 - SUNDAY, JULY 19, 2026 FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Radio: ABC

New Media: The Spectator



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Real America's Voice

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Additional Print: AFP, Reuters

Radio: AP



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

12:20 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route New York, New York

The White House

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives New York, New York

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



5:20 PM THE PRESIDENT attends a FIFA Reception

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs New York, New York en route Bedminster, New Jersey

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Bedminster, New Jersey

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press

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