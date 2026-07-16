Cuba Falling: Did Trump Just Set a Timeline?

A few days ago, I complained about how impatient I'm becoming with the situation in Cuba, and it seems as if Donald Trump heard me. Just kidding, but he did sit down with Fox News this week, and it sounds like we may have a bit of a timeline for what happens next: two months.

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"A lot of things are going to happen in Cuba over the next, maybe two months, but I don't see it being like Venezuela," the president said, presumably meaning that we're not going to fly into Havana in the middle of the night and scoop up Raúl Castro and/or Miguel Díaz-Canel from their sleeping quarters.

"Militarily?" the Fox Reporter asked him.

"We could do that with Cuba. It would not be hard for us to do, obviously. Venezuela is much bigger than Cuba," Trump said before going on to talk about the value of Venezuelan oil and gold.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA



Trump: “Muchas cosas van a pasar en Cuba durante los próximos dos meses... No veo que sea como Venezuela (milltarmente) podríamos hacerlo, no sería difícil, Venezuela es más grande... Tiene oro, mucho petróleo, tiene la tierra más valiosa” pic.twitter.com/z6OfgHbYSc — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) July 16, 2026

Of course, this could just be the president throwing something out there as he does, possibly trying to keep the regime (and the media) on its toes. He's been promising that Cuba will fall since January, and he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have done everything in their power to squeeze out the regime, from sanctioning its money-making apparatus to threatening tariffs on countries that send oil.

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The regime, of course, remains defiant. Most recently, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on Thursday that "leaks" to the U.S. media are simply part of a "psychological war" aimed at growing public support for possible military action.

"With those supposed leaks, the U.S. government seeks to gauge the opinion of its citizens regarding a military adventure that would provoke a bloodbath and lacks credible justification," he posted on X. "#CubaIsNotAThreat and U.S. intelligence agencies know it. How could it be a threat to the world's greatest military and nuclear power? The fabrication of false pretexts against Cuba from South Florida is the perfect business for a group of discredited and corrupt politicians who continue to profit from the suffering of the Cuban people."

I assume this latest rant about "leaks" is regarding the CBS article on the potential for military action that came out on Wednesday. I didn't cover it because it largely comes from anonymous sources, and I feel like there's not much there we didn't already know, but it suggests that the Pentagon is now eyeing military action in Cuba. It's a song and dance we've heard from the MSM for months.

It suggests that "Military planners have in recent weeks examined a range of options for possible action against the island, including an Army-led air assault involving thousands of U.S. soldiers to be carried out by the 101st Airborne Division, the only unit trained for such a task."

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But it doesn't mean Trump is ready to do anything like that. CBS also points out that some of our more valuable assets are currently busy elsewhere, which would also create a problem if we were to carry out such an operation. Here's more on that:

Late last month, the U.S. military held a concept-of-operations briefing to discuss early-stage military planning options for select missions that could be carried out, the officials said. Such briefings are routinely developed by the Defense Department and combatant commands for a range of contingencies that examine mission objectives, the number of troops needed, the sequence of events, logistical considerations and associated risks. The Pentagon has shifted aircraft, intelligence assets and other resources from other geographical regions to the Middle East to sustain operations against Iran. Officials who spoke to CBS News said that shifting the focus toward Cuba isn't likely at the moment, given the restart of military operations against Iran last week.

If the article is an on-purpose leak, I'd say it's probably doing exactly what it was supposed to: keep the regime guessing. It proposes military action while also suggesting it's not possible. Otherwise, I'd treat it as what it is, which is an anonymously sourced announcement on something that comes across more like obvious common sense.

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I saw another article this week, maybe in the New York Times, that suggested that Trump is waiting for the World Cup to be over to really go hard on Cuba due to security risks. It's an interesting idea, but the World Cup ends on Sunday, and I doubt we see a free Cuba on Monday or Tuesday. That said, it will be interesting to see if anything happens in the next two months. I do believe that Iran is the distraction, and it's time to finish that job and get back to focusing on the Western Hemisphere.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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