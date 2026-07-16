Chicago Reporters Doubted the Gang. The Court Files Didn't.

Retired Riverside, Ill., Police Chief Tom Weitzel did what too many Chicago journalists failed to do; he followed the evidence.

CWB Chicago gave him the space to build a case from search warrants, detention petitions, guilty pleas, federal investigations, and criminal prosecutions.

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Journalism’s primary obligation isn’t to validate a political narrative. It’s to tell the truth, especially when the facts are inconvenient. For over a year, many Chicago news outlets repeatedly questioned whether the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua had a real presence in Chicago or anywhere in Illinois. Readers were told the threat was exaggerated. TV reports and newspaper articles often suggested that law enforcement warnings were motivated more by politics than by evidence. Some commentators went even further, implying that concern about the gang’s presence was just election-year fearmongering. The issue is that criminal investigations don’t follow political narratives. They follow evidence. Today, the evidence is no longer merely speculative. It can be found in search warrants, detention petitions, guilty pleas, federal investigations, and criminal prosecutions filed in Illinois courts. The public record now shows that individuals identified by prosecutors as having connections to Tren de Aragua have operated in both Chicago and suburban Illinois.

The warning signs were visible in 2023. Chicago police circulated an internal alert about Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan prison gang known for kidnapping, gun trafficking, extortion, drug sales, and human trafficking.

The Chicago Sun-Times answered with a headline declaring there was “scant evidence” of gang members among the migrants arriving in the city: “Despite internal police alerts, scant evidence of violent gang members among Venezuelan migrants in Chicago.”

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Experts say most of the Venezuelan immigrants who’ve landed in Chicago were fleeing rising crime and the imploding economy in their home country, arriving broke after being bused or flown from Texas. The exodus to Chicago began last year with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, saying he was sending asylum-seekers to Democrat-run sanctuary cities in the North, including Chicago and New York, so those cities would share the financial pain of dealing with the migrant crisis. Civil rights advocates say there’s no evidence the migrants pose a particular threat to public safety. And they say the restrictions on looking them up by their immigration status are a good thing. “When you think about the abysmal record that CPD has had with databases and gathering information on people, it’s confounding that cops would complain about their inability to collect information on migrants — especially legal asylum seekers,” says Ed Yohnka, spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois. “Singling out people because of who they are is not a step in that direction.”

By April 2025, coverage acknowledged 37 men identified in arrest reports as potential gang members and two others linked by federal officials to major Chicago shootings.

The story still centered on whether the police had improperly shared information with federal agencies. Deeper in the articles sat intelligence reports describing gang drug sales, hidden weapons, trafficking victims, suspected alliances with local gangs, and members using false names.

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The court files have now arrived. Federal prosecutors charged three alleged Tren de Aragua members with kidnapping an 18-year-old man from a South Side park, binding his wrists, beating him, shooting him, and leaving his body in an abandoned building. His mother received a message telling her where to find her son.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said Chicago authorities had investigated murders and shootings involving suspected Tren de Aragua and anti-Tren members since 2024. One defendant was wearing an ankle monitor from an earlier Cook County gun case when the killing occurred.

Another Venezuelan man identified by prosecutors as a suspected gang member pleaded guilty after selling two rifles to undercover federal agents.

Court records said he wasn't a legal U.S. resident. He received an 18-month sentence, but sentencing credit and time served kept him from spending another day in prison.

The Justice Department says eight Tren de Aragua defendants charged in recent Illinois and Texas cases entered the United States illegally between December 2021 and April 2024.

The gang began in Venezuela, and Biden-era border policies allowed violent members to cross, disappear into overwhelmed cities, and build criminal networks while political leaders argued over whether the threat was real.

Journalism requires skepticism, but it also needs the humility to correct the record when new facts destroy an old narrative. Chicago readers got relentless skepticism aimed at police warnings, followed by far less interest in admitting those warnings had substance. From CWB Chicago:

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Reasonable people can debate how these technologies should be regulated. They cannot honestly debate whether they have solved murders, rescued kidnapping victims, dismantled gun trafficking organizations, and identified violent offenders. They have. Good journalism requires skepticism toward government and law enforcement. Police should never be beyond scrutiny. However, skepticism must be applied consistently. It cannot become selective, accepting evidence only when it supports a preferred political view while dismissing evidence that challenges it.

When the facts change, responsible journalism adapts accordingly. The people of Illinois deserve journalism that follows the evidence wherever it leads. They deserve reporters who are willing to admit when earlier assumptions are no longer accurate. Most importantly, they deserve an honest conversation about organized crime based on court records, criminal prosecutions, and documented investigations, not ideology. Public safety relies on informed citizens. When the media downplays documented criminal activity because it conflicts with a preferred narrative, it does more than harm its own credibility; it also erodes public trust. It weakens the public’s ability to understand the threats facing their communities and the policies needed to address them. That’s more than just poor journalism. It’s a disservice to every law-abiding citizen who relies on the truth to hold both the government and the media accountable.

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Weitzel and CWB Chicago rang the bell; larger outlets should explain why protecting the Biden border narrative seemed more urgent than following evidence of a violent gang operating in Illinois.

Silence won't erase the court files. It will confirm why so many Americans have stopped trusting the people who claim to tell them what happened.

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