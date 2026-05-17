In Case You Missed It, We've Been Taking Down Some Really Bad Guys Lately

Donald Trump's plan to clean up the Western Hemisphere is going pretty well.

If you need proof of that, just take a look at the list of bad guys we've rounded up and who are now in U.S. custody as of the past week or so.

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Alex Saab (Nicolás Maduro's Bagman)

I've written a great deal about Alex Saab in the past, so I don't want to rehash all the details of who he is, but for those who don't know, he's Maduro's bagman. He's quite a powerful guy, and he's been accused of things like money laundering, sanctions evasion, and corruption schemes benefiting the Maduro regime in the past.

At one point, he was actually in U.S. custody. However, the Joe Bide administration sent him back to Venezuela in exchange for Maduro's good behavior. Seriously. Maduro promised Biden that he'd hold free and fair 2024 elections if he'd release Saab and other related criminals back into Venezuelan custody.

Spoiler alert: There were no free and fair 2024 elections. And to be fair, Maduro also released some U.S. hostages as part of the deal, but if you'll recall, last summer, Trump and Rubio, with some help from El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, had Maduro release all U.S. hostages in exchange for, well, nothing. But I digress.

So, on Saturday, the Venezuelan regime still in place "deported" (they did not use the word "extradited," even though that's what it was) Saab — who is actually from Colombia — to the United States.

Venezuela’s Administrative Service of Identification, Migration, and Foreigners Affairs (SAIME) released a statement, saying it made the decision because of implications "in the commission of various crimes in the United States of America — a matter that is public, notorious, and widely reported."

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Actually, it did so because Delcy Rodríguez does what the Trump administration tells her to do, like a good little pet. She's also been scrubbing past praise of Saab from her X account.

According to the Miami Herald, the U.S. views Saab as a "potentially crucial witness capable of providing detailed insight into the financial architecture that sustained Maduro’s inner circle for years."

He will now face renewed criminal proceedings.

Jose Enrique Martínez Flores (Senior Tren de Aragua Leader)

Jose Enrique Martínez Flores, aka "Chuqui," may only be 24 years old, but according to U.S. officials, he's the Tren de Aragua (TdA) leader that oversees criminal operations, including drug trafficking, extortion, prostitution, and murder in Colombia.

In case you forgot, TdA is the Venezuelan prison gang that is now a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) with a presence in the United States. Maduro sent many of them here (and to other countries in the Western Hemisphere) to create chaos in our communities and was using them as his own little army of sorts, even though he denied that they existed.

Anyway, this guy had been arrested in Colombia in March and was extradited to the United States, landing in Houston on May 14. He's apparently the highest-ranking TdA member ever brought to justice and the first charged with terrorism or related offenses due to the FTO designation. He made his first court appearance last week and pled "not guilty" to all charges.

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🚨 Today the FBI and our partners extradited the highest ranking member of Tren de Aragua (TdA) ever brought to justice - Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, aka "Chuqui.



Flores just arrived in Houston from Colombia this evening.



This is the first time ever that a TdA member has… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 14, 2026

Gerardo Mérida Sánchez and Enrique Díaz Vega (Sinaloa State Officials)

Last month, I reported that "a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York unsealed a 34-page indictment charging Rubén Rocha Moya and nine other current or former high-ranking Mexican officials with drug trafficking and weapons offenses."

They were accused of partnering with the "Los Chapitos" faction of the Sinaloa Cartel (the sons of El Chapo) to help smuggle massive quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine into the U.S.

Rocha Moya was the big gun. He's the governor of Sinaloa, one of the most dangerous and violent states in Mexico, and, of course, the home base for the Sinaloa cartel.

While Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum basically responded to the indictments with "nothing to see here," at least two of those officials are now in U.S. custody, after having turned themselves in, presumably in hopes of ratting everyone else out and getting off easy.

The first is Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, a retired military general and the former secretary of public security for Sinaloa state. On May 11, he crossed the border into Arizona, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, and flown to New York. He was the first to turn himself in and has pleaded "not guilty" to charges including narcotics importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices. He faces a minimum of 40 years in prison (he's currently 66 years old).

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The second is Enrique Díaz Vega, a former secretary of administration and finance for Sinaloa and a close ally of Rocha Moya. Reports say that he was in Europe when he decided to surrender and flew to New York, where he was taken into custody on May 15. The 50-year-old faces the same charges and sentencing.

None of these guys are small fish. They're men who have propped up the widespread organized crime that plagues the Americas, and, hopefully, they're just a small sample of what's to come. It's nice having a president who actually punishes criminals.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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