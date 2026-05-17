It's easy to understand why thousands of Pacific Palisades fire victims are shocked — and skeptical — about why their former homes have suddenly reappeared in online maps. The timing comes right before a hard fought mayoral race in which the complete incompetence, displayed by the Los Angeles mayor and her staff before and after this fire, is the front and center issue. Was this Silicon Valley's spiff to fellow traveler Karen Bass?

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The $100 million FireAID disbursements that went to non-profit NGOs instead of victims, complete incompetence and lies by the mayor about streamlining permitting and regulations to more quickly rebuild, and now the homes magically reappearing on Google and Apple maps seems to complete the troika of tragedy that left thousands homeless and bitter.

A person identified as Lisa S. first noticed the restored versions of the Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods and asked Google Maps what the heck was going on, saying, "Obviously, this is problematic for many reasons — navigation, recovery efforts, and mental health among them." Google responded by asking her to use Google Earth Pro to get the up-to-date map but didn't offer a reason why it happened in the first place.

It wasn't a terribly satisfying answer.

This issue was mocked on Reddit. One poster wrote, "Palisades has been rebuilt. Everybody check check Google Maps. All the burned-down homes have been magically restored. It’s a permitting miracle! For real though, something fishy is going on. I look at Google Maps on satellite mode daily, and suddenly it’s reverted to a pre-fire view. Very suspicious so close to the election."

The answer may be far less sinister, however.

I wondered if there was some technical answer that I wasn't aware of and decided to check AI. After checking both Grok and Perplexity AI, Perplexity answered, "The pattern across reports is clear: the return of intact houses on Google/Apple Maps is a technical artifact (reverted satellite tiles or 3D model glitches), not the result of a political directive." Grok AI agreed and explained further:

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Google Maps initially updated its satellite layer post-fire to show the burn scars and rubble (visible for over a year). Recently (around mid-May 2026), it reverted many affected neighborhoods in Pacific Palisades (and parts of Altadena) to pre-January 2025 imagery. Homes "reappear" because the map is now using older photos, not new post-rebuild data.

I didn't know why the two largest map sites suddenly reverted to old maps, so I went back to AI to ask and it turns out this kind of change has happened before.

Google/Apple stitch together millions of image tiles from different satellite/camera passes. When a new post-fire tile set is ingested, a bug can cause the system to roll back to an older, pre-fire tile cache for that region. Users report exactly this: after months of showing burned-out lots, the satellite layer snaps back to pre-Jan 7, 2025 imagery. A similar rollback happened before with Street View, where imagery temporarily reverted to 2014 from 2025 due to alignment issues.

We've seen online dictionaries change their definitions in real time to accommodate leftist ideology, so suspicion about the two online map giants suddenly wiping out the devastation of the California fire is completely understandable. Perhaps not accurate this time, but understandable.

Keep Up! —West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Clueless LA Mayor Candidate Just Torched Her Campaign With This Dumb Idea

The Palisades Fire response is of particular interest to me. I try to keep up for my West Coast, Messed Coast™ update for PJ Media readers.

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Just a few days ago, I talked on to the attorney representing 4,000 Palisades homeowners on the discovery they've gotten so far damning the city's response on the Adult in the Room Podcast. It's illuminating to say the least. You should check it out. Wow.

Also on the podcast, I spoke with retired California fire chief Tim McClelland, who broke down what went catastrophically wrong during the Pacific Palisades fire response. His experience in nearby Southern California counties provides a perfect contrast to what occurred in L.A.

Don't miss it below.





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