Everything Is Awesome About This Spencer Pratt Ad

Admittedly, I haven’t been paying much attention to the Los Angeles mayoral race, but a LEGO-animated campaign ad caught my attention, and I just had to write about it.

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The ad, published this week in support of Spencer Pratt's 2026 campaign for mayor of Los Angeles, is making the rounds online, and for good reason. It's a parody of "Everything Is Awesome" from The Lego Movie, set against a LEGO-animated cityscape that tells the dirty truth about the city under Karen Bass’s leadership.

It opens with a scene that cuts straight to the truth: a man assaulting a police officer on a city street.

Everything is awful; everything is hell when you're part of the scene. Karen Bass is awful and burning down our streets.

Welcome to Los Angeles, where the criminals have more protections than the cops.

Then there's the drug crisis, which the ad renders in haunting, almost absurd LEGO detail: drug zombies shambling through city streets, needles and feces littering the sidewalks, and not a city official in sight to do anything about it.

And Bass herself? The ad shows the incumbent mayor flying over her burning city — laughing.

And if you know anything about Bass, you know that's not an exaggeration for effect. It's a pretty accurate metaphor for her tenure. While neighborhoods smoldered during the January 2026 wildfires, Bass was abroad on a “diplomatic” trip. The city she governs has deteriorating public safety, a growing homeless population, and a drug crisis that officials have been dancing around for years. The "root cause" crowd keeps hunting for some undiscovered reason people are living on the streets surrounded by needles, as if the answer isn't staring them in the face every morning on their commute.

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I don’t know much about Pratt, but he lost his own home in the Palisades Fire. He's not running for mayor as part of a vanity campaign; he is running because he has personally experienced the consequences of Bass's leadership.

While Bass lives in a city-owned mansion insulated from the consequences of her decisions, Pratt lives in a trailer, making the case that those in charge don't have to deal with the mess they've created.

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The second half of the ad flips the script, painting Pratt as the man who will actually do something to save the city. And the best part is that his platform isn't complicated: enforce the law, arrest people who commit crimes, get the crackheads off the streets, and make sure firefighters are funded and ready to do their jobs. Once upon a time, these weren’t partisan issues.

You don't need to be a Lego Movie fan to appreciate the video.

This may be the song of the summer. pic.twitter.com/bxdB1eVCsy — Adam Scheidler (@Scheidsa) May 14, 2026

Does Pratt have a chance? He might.

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A new Emerson College poll shows Bass at 30% support, with Pratt surging to 22% just weeks before the June 2 primary, up 12 points since March. The top two finishers advance to a November runoff, which means Pratt is very much in this race.

Honestly, this is a race worth watching. Karen Bass failed her city, and if she can still get reelected, it will tell you everything about Democrat voters.

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