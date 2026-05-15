Jessica Tarlov Had a Complete On-Air Meltdown, and Then Greg Gutfeld Torched Her

It was another day on The Five, which means another round of Jessica Tarlov losing her mind over something to do with Donald Trump and Greg Gutfeld methodically dismantling every argument she threw at the wall.

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On Friday, it started with Tarlov going after Trump's money. She brought up his horrible crime of making money, reportedly $3 billion last year. Gutfeld didn't let her get far.

"He made less money this year than he did when he was out of office," he pointed out.

That did not go over well. Tarlov, voice rising, fired back: "He's the president. You're supposed to have made $400,000."

Gutfeld was ready, "I know this is going to blow your mind. He was a billionaire and a businessman before he was president, unlike Obama."

That's when Tarlov really started to lose it and began rattling off conspiracy theories and baseless accusations: "He continues to sell us out to people. He's the highest bidder. There is a for sale sign on the White House, the crypto scam. No, no, no. This is part of it when you hear that."

Shannon Bream tried to steer things toward something resembling a productive conversation — specifically, what Vice President JD Vance had been saying about working with states and governors to root out fraud in entitlement programs, the kind of thing there should be bipartisan agreement on.

Related: Greg Gutfeld Destroys Whoopi Goldberg After Her Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump

"Fine, I'm cool with that,” Tarlov claimed. “I said Tim Walz was in trouble for this. You should weed out the fraud."

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Wow, she said that Walz was in trouble. So brave.

And then, of course, she pivoted almost immediately. "We just saw that Donald Trump in Q1 made at least $220 million of purchases in stocks. Paramount, Netflix, Warner Brothers, Palantir."

"So did I,” Jesse Watters interjected. “Everyone's buying those stocks."

But, you know, when it’s Trump, it’s different. "He is in control. He should not be able to do that. You want to talk about Nancy Pelosi's Talenti gelato drawer. And you don't care what's going on here."

The problem, as Bream pointed out, is that Capitol Hill as a whole has completely failed to address insider trading. She noted that members of Congress "show up there and they're thousandaires and they leave as millionaires on a salary that doesn't make a lot of sense."

Curiously, that bothers Tarlov a lot less than Trump. Then Gutfeld took control of the panel and destroyed Tarlov’s absurd premise.

"You don't even have to ask me a question," he began. "A Democrat gets into power and then gets rich. Trump was rich before he got there, and he's actually making less money. So your obsession over his profiting is a delusion."

He called out Tarlov's rhetorical hopscotch — the way she desperately pivoted back and forth from Trump's finances to his foreign policy to Iran to gas prices and back again. "It was so convoluted," he said.

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"Libs have obsessions over things like ballrooms when taxpayers aren't paying for it,” Gutfeld continued. “Meanwhile, as Jesse points out, and I got to make this clear because this is going to come back, there is a pattern of abuse, and it is relentless. You mentioned Minnesota, the California hospice scam. You have… the ghost company fraud in Ohio."

Think he was done? Hardly?

"The one that is going to blow your mind and is the Jenga piece in all of this — the GAO reports, what, $3 trillion in improper payments, $3 trillion dollars since 2003 because of weak controls over entitlement programs, Medicaid and Medicare. Now you know why they circle their wagons. Whenever you approach and you say, you know what, can we look at this? They call you a fascist. 'You're trying to starve people.' 'You're trying to take money out of their health care.' No. They're protecting their profit. It's not about people," he said.

He ran through the full Democratic record like a prosecutor reading a charge sheet: lies about the border, trans ideology in schools, crime, Biden's cognitive decline, all of it. "The horrible results of far left policies can be ads in and of themselves: dead women, exploited kids, perverse dogma, billions in taxpayer fraud, government waste, insane taxes, driving businesses out of blue states," he said.

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Then he landed the closing argument. "We just overturned the rock. And watch how they're reacting. We overturned the rock. Let us finish the job. We gotta — I almost swore — we gotta clean that rock or the rot is gonna return, and you're all gonna be screwed."

🚨 JUST NOW: Greg Gutfeld DROPS THE MIC on Jessica Tarlov's rage 🫳🏻🎤



TARLOV: Trump made $3 billion in a YEAR!



GUTFELD: "I know this is going to blow your mind. He was a BILLIONAIRE and a businessman before he was president, unlike Obama! [...] A DEMOCRAT gets into power and… pic.twitter.com/X5TpJYRWyJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

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