West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Clueless LA Mayor Candidate Just Torched Her Campaign With This Dumb Idea

Greetings West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. Today, we're going over the savage way a Los Angeles Mayor's candidate just torched her own campaign. Mayor Bass desperately tries to sink her teeth into a relevant issue to avoid recounting her copious failures. And Spencer Pratt is ascendant.

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I'll give you a quickie fraud list update — there are so many revealed this week that it has to be a virtual list with only slight explainers.

Washington Dems discovered that hiding their fraud was a bad look. And a former Dem governor rakes the current commies over the coals.

And Oregon's governor's race is getting… mean.

Torch this LA candidacy

Nitwit "Democratic Socialist" (read: commie) candidate Nithya Raman decided that right before Memorial Day, she would propose a backyard BBQ ban.

It turns out, as RedState colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell noted, that both Karen Bass and the Nitwit Noodle lady have learned to acknowledge the reality that fire, and not global warming, starts bigger fires.

Nitwit Noodle lady's first target, however, was backyard BBQ fans who don't start conflagrations.

@CohenSite

LA's biggest fires, last decade:

Palisades '25: arson

Eaton '25: SCE lines

Bobcat '20: SCE lines

Saddleridge '19: power lines

Getty '19: power line

Woolsey '18: SCE lines

Skirball '17: homeless encampment



BBQs: 0.



LAFD: 16,982 homeless fires in 2025 (~46/day). — Nobody (@slick_muttley) May 15, 2026

Candidate Spencer Pratt understands what a farce that was.

As I've recounted multitudinous times in our West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, "homeless" encampments start a good number of the fires. And, for the second time during Bass's tenure, homeless campers have set major fires, resulting in the undermining and closure of major L.A. freeways, such as the 110 last week near San Pedro, when a fire in a tunnel under the artery weakened it to such an extent that the northbound lanes had to be closed. The 110 is reopened now… until the next fire.

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It gets worse: Palisades Fire Victims Win Big in Court, But the Worst? 'It's Happening.'

Spencer ascendant

The latest Emerson poll shows that Pratt is coming on. The top two candidates in the June 2 primary vie for the job in the November general election. Bass and Pratt are one and two, respectively, right now.

Hey, Spencer, over here

The far-left Los Angeles City Council has just forbidden police from pulling over people based on problems with their cars, such as missing taillights, etc.

They did this because the overwhelming number of people pulled over for such things were black or Latino. They refer to these issues as pretextual stops and say that it will rid the city of "driving while black" issues.

You can bet that the traffickers, drug runners, and bad guys will be deliriously happy with this news.

The same poll finds that Xavier Becerra, or, as Joe Biden called his HHS Secretary nominee, Javiar Back-ah-ree-uh, in the one spot over Steve Hilton. The dude in the dress was the real leader of HHS during Joe's autopennary.

But Gavin Newsom has his hand on the tiller. If things begin to go wrong for Democrats in their hand-picked top-two Democrat-protection-racket jungle primary, he's got a "break the glass" method of fixing it for Dems. Matt writes about it.

Oryguns

Support for the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, the current Democrat governor of Oregon, has cratered the closer voters get to that state's May 19, 2026, primary. And the GOP governor's race is getting a little techy, which is a real old-timey word for someone being irritated. And so it is.

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Movement Republicans like retired Portland Trailblazer Chris Dudley the best. Christine Drazan is fighting hard for the job. Other GOP kingmakers, however, like my friends Jim Pasero, a long-time Oregon politico, and radio talker Lars Larson, have coalesced behind long-time GOP State Representative Ed Diehl.

Jim Pasero and Lars Larson endorse Ed Diehl for Oregon governor. https://t.co/7ERPfjAmnj via @YouTube — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 15, 2026

Pasero has taken a severe verbal beating from other GOP supporters for switching his support from Dudley to Diehl. For his part, Pasero says he switched because "the depth, the training, the articulation, the heart" of this candidate is beyond anything he's seen in a candidate since the last Republican governor, Vic Atiyeh.

Stay tuned.

Lecture

The woman for whom the 2004 governor's election was stolen from Republican Dino Rossi in Washington state has come back from the catacombs to lecture this generation's commies that if you scare away rich people, you lose your tax base, you dummies.

I have little sympathy for her or her sentiments, as you'll read below, and I firmly believe her arguments for fiscal sanity will fall on deaf socialist ears.

She’s right, but this cheap talk from the woman who stole an election and set the table for this incredible mess.

Her fingerprints are all over it. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 15, 2026

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San Diego embraces the law of supply and demand

San Diego housing prices are no longer among the highest in the country. The city and county allowed more apartment construction to decompress the market prices. San Diego has fallen out of the top ten most expensive metro areas for the first time in years.

Not everyone's happy about it. Some of those apartment complexes are being built in single-family-home areas.

From the Union Tribune:

Another way to look at it: San Diego County built 70.8% multifamily housing units as a percentage of total construction in the same time period, said data analyzed by industry research website Construction Coverage. It marks a trend of a decline in single-family home construction in the county. Only one other metro area in the nation was building more multifamily housing as a percentage of total construction: New York

Spy mayor: The Curious Story of California's Chinese Spy Mayor

This week in fraud

Gavin Newsom's complete mishandling of a "free" hearing aid program for children. Another NGO owned by friends scam. Newsom may as well have set a bonfire with the $23 million he wasted on administrative fees, for all the good it did for the children he was trying to help. The state spent $76,000 for $3,000 hearing aids for children. Due to the cost, only 1% of people who needed them got them.

Newsom sent California prisoners, otherwise known as "justice impacted people," free iPads. The prisoners used them for "X-rated video chats," some good things, and for porn and grooming children.

Gavin Newsom's "free diaper" program: Gavin Newsom's 'Free' Diaper Program Is Full of... Corruption?

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Keep up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Palisades Victims Win Key Legal Battle and I Can't Wait to Read Gavin's Texts





Epstein Island in the classroom

Speaking of giving people devices without monitoring them, students in public schools are using tablets, connected to the internet, for learning. Among the games put on the tablets is "Five Nights at Epstein's," a game in which school children are asked to "pretend to be sexual assault victims trapped on the convicted sex offender's infamous island, and in order to win, they have to dodge Epstein for five nights to avoid being abused by him."

I talked about this and other issues, including California voting ridiculousness with Jeff Dornik on the Adult in the Room Podcast. Oy.

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They haven't ruined everything — yet

At least something in Portland has taken flight.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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