Kamala 'No Bad Ideas' Harris and the Democratic Party's Transformation of America

Democrats have two huge problems: the Constitution of the United States and the Supreme Court. They wiggle, they waggle, they scream, they weep, they threaten to bring down the republic, but they can't get around the plain language of the Constitution nor the simple, direct interpretations of that document by the current Supreme Court.

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Former vice president and self-described "problem solver" Kamala Harris believes she has solutions. She's telling Democrats to "fight fire with fire" and advocates adding Supreme Court justices, states, and House members.

The one thing that Harris forgot was to include Republicans in her grand scheme. Okay, so she didn't "forget," but describing it that way gives her plausible deniability.

"This is a moment,” she said at a webinar for Emerge America, “where there are no bad ideas,” and she suggested “a no-bad-idea brainstorm.”

Since "bad ideas" are the only ideas the Democrats have, she probably didn't want to hear crickets chirping after she asked for "good ideas."

Harris is trying to remain relevant in a Democratic Party that has become even more radical than it was when she ran in 2024. Controlled by radical left interest groups, the contemporary Democratic Party sees the Constitution as a roadblock to a "just society," and the Supreme Court as a right-wing cabal hell-bent on blocking the left's social justice agenda.

The New York Sun:

Ms. Harris backed new “ethics rules” to “penalize” justices for “lying” in Senate confirmation hearings about their judicial philosophy. This would force nominees to commit to specific rulings and, once they don the robe, have them reading public opinion instead of applying laws. The Nine already have ethics rules and Congress can remove justices for high crimes or misdemeanors. Yet axing them for partisan reasons was settled in 1804, when Democrats impeached Associate Justice Samuel Chase, alleging that his rulings displayed a Federalist bias. He was acquitted by the Senate and stayed on the bench. “We invite a conversation about multi-member districts,” Ms. Harris said. The Fair Representation Act would add up to four members per district, overturning 1929’s Permanent Apportionment Act, which capped the House at 435 members. Raising that number as high as 2,175, while permitted by the Constitution, would end Congress as it has existed for 237 years. “Let’s talk about statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C.,” Ms. Harris said, to get four new Democratic senators. This would require ignoring the will of Puerto Ricans, who have voted to maintain territorial status, and the Constitution. The District Clause requires the capital city to be neutral ground so that no one state, or party, can dominate the federal government.

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“These are the things I think that we’ve got to do,” Ms. Harris said. “We’ve got to neutralize these red states from cheating, including blue states expanding their maps.”

Says the former California senator whose state just gerrymandered the Republican Party virtually out of existence in the largest state of the union.

“These folks are playing to win,” Ms. Harris said of Republicans. “We’ve got to play to win, too," she said.

"Ms. Harris saw no need for a wholesale overhaul of America when Democrats won, but now she wants to change the rules and remove the Supreme Court as referee," writes the Sun's Dan Karayanis. "It’s not just a poor game plan. It’s a flood of bad ideas — a brainstorm that rains on the Constitution’s goal 'to form a more perfect union.'"

The parties used to play by a set of rules that, while not perfect, were mostly followed by both Democrats and Republicans. The radical left recognizes no rules except those they create, which are subject to change at a whim. They recognize no authority save their arrogant belief in their own moral ascendancy.

Harris is trying hard to play that kind of game. The result is the awkward nonsense she espoused on the podcast. I think Harris is going to realize the center of gravity of the Democratic Party has skewed so far to the left that she has been left behind.

She's just not radical enough for the Democrats today.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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