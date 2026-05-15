425 Groups With CCP Ties Are Getting $1B Annually to Organize Against Israel and the U.S.

Over 400 organizations that explicitly want to wipe Israel off the map and wreck the USA are organizing protests globally this week, and some of them have ties to the murderous Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to a new Fox News report.

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Unfortunately, the United States is the biggest hotspot of the Marxist revolutionaries protesting in favor of destroying the world’s only Jewish state to transform it into another addition to the world’s 50 Muslim nations. CCP-linked billionaire Neville Roy Singham has been bankrolling anti-Israel, pro-Iran protests in the U.S. for weeks.

⚠️ The “Nakba” is the failed annihilation of the Jewish state immediately after Israel declared independence.



Antisemites call Israel’s existence an ongoing “catastrophe.” https://t.co/ceBpSIy5CM — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) May 15, 2026

It's not exactly surprising that the CCP has consistently been on the side of Hamas and Hezbollah, and their backer, the Islamic regime of Iran, ever since the atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023. What is disturbing is just how many useful idiots there are across the West who are on the side of the jihadis, despite the unspeakable crimes committed by Hamas, despite the years of torture inflicted on the hostages, despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians support what Hamas did, despite Israel’s generosity in pouring aid into Gaza and trying to avoid killing civilians there, and despite the Palestinian Authority financially rewarding the terrorists.

Not a word from Starmer about the same day's proposed "Nakba" march, which incites murderous hatred and division by perpetrating the big lie that the Jews dispossessed the "indigenous Palestinians" to create Israel. https://t.co/wLr2Ut2vzz — Melanie Phillips (@MelanieLatest) May 15, 2026

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Related: Christian Persecution: Massacres in Congo and Nigeria, Kidnappings in Pakistan

Today Palestinians held a Nakba protest in Tel Aviv, criticizing the very foundation of Israel, and the Israeli police protected them.



Israel is the most fascinating “genocidal apartheid” in the world. pic.twitter.com/bHjJR0IGBl — Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) May 13, 2026

Just this week, a new Israeli Civil Commission report, “Silenced No More,” graphically described gang rape, sexual violence, sexual abuse of dead bodies, genital mutilation and burning, sexual assault of all ages and both sexes, rape of individuals in front of family members, and families forced to commit sex acts on each other during the Oct. 7 attack. For the hostages, the rapes and sexual abuse sometimes continued for months. And yet, this is the week that over 400 anti-Israel groups organized protests promoting the blood libel of “Nakba” against Israel.

On Friday morning, the Fox News investigation findings appeared preliminarily on X. The outlet revealed, “425 organizations with a combined $1 billion in annual revenues coordinate 736 anti-Israel 'Nakba 78' protests across 39 countries today — a transnational network that includes communist groups, Marxist-funded nonprofits and coalitions linked to Chinese Communist Party sympathizers.”

A masked protester STOLE my microphone and threw it as far as possible at a Palestine protest in Brooklyn, New York.



I asked police officers to look for the stolen microphone but they had no luck finding it. As I was talking you can literally hear protesters voices as they… pic.twitter.com/FyVcHERDXb — SurgePhilly (@Surge_Philly) May 14, 2026

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Fox emphasized, “The campaign's own materials don't call for a ceasefire or two-state solution. They call for the dismantling of Israel itself, framing the U.S. as a 'fascist, imperialist, genocidal settler state' and erasing Israel's name entirely from their literature. The U.S. leads all nations with 187 events planned.”

The "State of Palestine" is screeching about Nakba today, too — the same regime that gave hundreds of millions of dollars to deadly terrorists last year.

If you want a more accurate picture of the alleged Nakba, read from JihadWatch:

After the UN Partition Resolution of November 29, 1947 – accepted by the Zionists, rejected by the Arabs — the Arab states prepared for their coming war of aggression by warning the Arabs in Mandatory Palestine (and after May 14, 1948, in Israel) to leave the area for their own safety. The Palestinian Arabs were encouraged to leave not only by numerous Arab broadcasts, but also by the Arab Higher Committee, Their message was simple: there would be terrible fighting between the Arabs and the Jews. The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Azzam Pasha, famously warned in 1947 that if war broke out, it would lead to “a war of extermination and momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Mongolian massacre and the Crusades.” With such a bloodletting being predicted, It made sense for the Arabs in Palestine to get out of the way. The Arabs inside Palestine were repeatedly told by Arabs outside that they would only be leaving for a short period of time, and should seek temporary refuge in other Arab countries. Then, quite soon, they would be able to return to their homes when the victorious Arab armies had expelled or killed all the Jews. Many, though not all, Jews, tried to convince the Arabs to remain. Shabtai Levy, the Mayor of Haifa, was one of those who entreated the local Arabs to stay in the city. The Israeli labor federation, Histadrut, also issued pleas for the Arabs to remain in Israel. In both cases, their pleas were to no avail. Against all odds, the 650,000 Jews of Israel held out against Arab armies from countries with a combined population of 30 million. And they did so, too, despite the international arms embargo which was far more damaging to the Jews than to the Arabs, who had well-equipped regular armies.

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In reality, Muslims are furious they failed to destroy Israel at its rebirth, despite already receiving their own state — Jordan — from land that should have been Israel's. That's the truth the Jew-haters don't want you to know.

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