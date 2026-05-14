Ignoring the TDS Noise and Enjoying the Trump 47 Ride

Anyone who has ever read a history book knows that negative energy is never in short supply. We roll with our egos, though, and often think that what we're collectively experiencing is the worst (or best) that it's ever been. There is certainly a lot of, "Wow, this is awful!" to go around here in the Year of Our Lord 2026, to be sure. From my perspective, however, there is also a lot to enjoy right now.

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That's right, my friends, this weird world has put me in the position of being the bearer of good news.

Even though I prefer not to have emotions about anything other than family or sports, some of the dark stuff has gotten to me lately. I write about it and get it out of my system, but I don't like it being there at all. All I have to do to reorient myself is remember that I am greatly enjoying President Trump's second roll through the Oval Office.

Although I am a hardcore Trump supporter, this isn't some "rah-rah" cheerleading assessment of where we are at. I can point to what I objectively enjoy about the Trump 47 presidency. I know that everything isn't perfect. Because — unlike my leftist counterparts — I'm a freaking grownup, I also know that everything isn't supposed to be perfect.

President Trump is also a grownup, and has been willing to do the tough things that need to be done. Democrats prefer to throw taxpayer-funded sops at the voters, especially during election years. Adult decisions are left for future politicians. Worried that the geriatric husk at the head of your party isn't appealing to young voters? Promise to cancel student loan debt!

Stuff like that.

It's a midterm election year, but the world isn't stopping for that. Iran's nuclear program certainly wasn't slowing down for it. As my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote earlier this week, the Iran War is "totally necessary," even if it isn't a boon for Republicans and the midterms. Still, I'd rather it be dealt with now than during a presidential election year.

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There are some other things that I wish were going a bit differently, but I don't fret too much about them. I am a participant in the real-world life of planet Earth, not some utopian delusion. What I do know for certain is this: for liberty-loving Americans, life with President Trump back in charge is better by whatever the freedom version of orders of magnitude is.

The United States isn't even a year-and-a-half removed from one of the most embarrassing and dark periods in presidential history. We won't soon forget it, but I'm sure a lot of people are trying to block out memories from January 2021-January 2025. Without a hint of exaggeration, I can say that my worst days with President Trump back in office are better than my best days were when the demented psychopath Joe Biden and the commie cabal that ran his brain were in charge.

We were all negatively affected by the Biden puppet presidency but, trust me, there was an extra ick factor for those of us who had to have our noses buried in politics all day, every day for our livelihoods.

Being in the minority and/or part of the resistance isn't always soul crushing. Thanks to the Tea Party movement, there was a crackling, exciting energy to pushing back against His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama during his first term. We were traveling all over the country (Thanks, Koch brothers!) and meeting new people. That's how Mr. Green, Ashley McCully and I first met. All of us have many lasting friendships from that era. Andrew Breitbart was still with us and it was quite the "happy warrior" time.

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Everything about the Biden era was covered in dark clouds. The Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu allowed the Democrats to shred election rules, and jellyfish Republicans went along with it all. It was obvious from the beginning of the infamous basement campaign that the only thing Biden could accomplish on his own during a day was eating Cheerios out of a baggie. The stupid masks were everywhere, yet Kamala Harris wouldn't keep hers on.

Those of us who paid our bills by being part of the resistance were constantly under threat of losing our aforementioned livelihoods. We know that Biden's people were working in cahoots with social media companies to destroy conservatives who told the truth. Here at Townhall Media, we regularly had our income streams for articles cut off if the Dem fascist overlords deemed them counter to the preferred state narrative. Virtually anything I wrote about climate change had the ads choked off.

While coddling criminals both foreign and domestic, Biden turned the FBI into his personal goon squad and raided the homes of people who prayed outside abortion clinics.

I could go on, but I'm getting close to the point where I'll have to mix up a Jameson and Tramadol cocktail if I remember any more of this.

Although it was so bitterly cold on January 20, 2025 that President Trump's second inauguration had to be moved indoors, those dark clouds lifted the moment he finished the oath of office. I was so conditioned to the Democrats getting away with anything that I couldn't relax after he won the election. I thought they'd figure out a way to undermine everything. Once I heard, "...protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," I started breathing a lot easier.

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Since then, work has been more fun than ever, despite the Democrats' best efforts to kill my mood. I love writing about Trump. As I've mentioned many times, in addition to all of the solid stuff that he's doing as president, there is almost always serious entertainment value in the way he does it. It is a joy to watch members of his administration go about doing the right things for America and having fun doing it. Seriously, you can tell that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt really, really like their jobs.

Any time I find myself letting the permanently dour Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media get to my mood, I am going to remind myself that I only have a couple more years to truly enjoy the uniqueness of the President Donald Trump moment in history.

If I need to supersize my good mood, I'll find a bunch of lefties and start talking about a Trump third term.

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