The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 — Come for the Jokes, Stay for the Awesome President Stuff

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is in Florida reminding concert ukuleleists that they still have time to regret unfortunate denim choices from their pasts.

Advertisement

We are going to head into the weekend on a light, upbeat note. The world needs more of those.

The pathological humorlessness of American leftists was on full display on Thursday. They really are a dour lot over there, aren't they?

Last month , I wrote a column that said I'm glad I'm on the side that doesn't apologize for laughing. It was inspired by lefties who wanted members of the United States Men's Olympic Hockey team to grovel at the altar of constipated woke for laughing at something that President Trump said when he called to congratulate them on winning the gold medal.

We wouldn't want a bunch of happy young athletes in a locker room after a huge victory to be happy about getting a call from the president of the United States now, would we?

President Trump's shoot-from-the-lip speaking style drives some people crazy, but I've always thought it's a feature, not a bug. There's the entertainment value, of course, but it also lends an honesty to his public persona that is lacking in most politicians.

We were treated to the above-mentioned entertainment value in grand fashion yesterday. This is from my Townhall colleague Jeff Charles:

President Donald Trump had an interesting exchange with a reporter during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday. The conversation turned to the war in Iran, with a Japanese reporter asking, “why didn’t you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia like Japan about the war before attacking Iran?” Trump replied, explaining, “you don’t want to signal too much,” and that “we went in very hard and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise.” Then, he flipped the script. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” he asked. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

If he had been holding a microphone he would have dropped it at that point.

This hilarious exchange predictably bunched some underwear on the sourpuss left. My Twitchy colleague Doug P. covered some of that here.

A more serious and important announcement was made yesterday, something that no doubt also upset the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. They've all been heaping derision on President Trump because some of our allies have been a bit recalcitrant about helping the United States with security in the Strait of Hormuz. It's the same boilerplate "Europe doesn't love him," garbage that the Democrats repurpose for every Republican president.

Advertisement

That pet narrative of theirs was upended yesterday. This is from Catherine:

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform shared an alert on Thursday, and the governments themselves issued a joint statement confirming the important shift in open opposition to the terrorist Iranian regime during the joint U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury. Japan and five European allies of the USA will finally do their fair share in the Strait, which is actually more important for their economies and energy supply than for ours. Besides Japan, the countries that are now stating their “readiness” to assist in patrolling the Strait of Hormuz are Great Britain, Italy, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. “We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces,” the countries explained in the joint statement.

The mind rot from Trump Derangement Syndrome prevents the president's haters from ever grasping that the man is brilliant at negotiating and making deals. It's as if they've never heard of Donald Trump the billionaire real estate developer. The guy who wrote The Art of the Deal.

They will never admit that President Trump is very good at his job, of course. Thankfully, the feelings of mentally unwell leftists are irrelevant. All that matters is that President Trump knows what he is doing and he does it well. When people are curious about my enthusiasm for what the president and his administration are doing, I explain that it's not blind cheerleading. I can spend all day objectively pointing out what I think is going well. My feelings are irrelevant too, and we'd be in a much better place in this country if more people thought like that.

As long as he keeps the country on the right track, I don't care if President Trump tells jokes all day long. The more, the better, actually, especially if they keep sending the Dems running for the fainting couches.

And since we're talking about president with a sense of humor that makes the Democrats freak out, I will leave you with this Reagan gem:

Advertisement

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Dog teaching a tiny piglet how to use the door.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/l33iL5yiGN — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 19, 2026

PJ Media

Kruiser & Queen. Faith All Over the Place, Episode 28: Passover and Holy Week With Rabbi Michael Barclay

Let's Discuss the Left’s New ‘Go-To’ Friendly Federal Judge for Anti-Trump Lawfare

Cancel the UK. UK Teacher Banned From Teaching for Opposing Mass Migration

Why Can't Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Enjoy a Nice Meal? (Hint: Deranged Leftists)

A $114 Million Wildlife 'Bridge to Nowhere'? Only in Gavin Newsom's California.

Iranian Regime Murders Israeli Grandparents, Persian Wrestling Champ

Rabbi Michael Barclay's Wednesday and Thursday Iran War Updates

AFROMAN WINS! Let's All Make Fun of the Government Together!

Iran and the Sick Cat

How to Lobotomize Iran, Win the War, and Humiliate Europe in Two Easy Steps

US F-35 Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Being Hit by Iranian Ground Fire

Adam Carolla Says What Many Conservatives Are Thinking About Kamala Harris

Women Are Playing Football, and The World Hasn't Ended. Yet.

Because of course. El Salvador Gets Tougher on Crime. The Left Sides With the Criminals.

MSM hardest hit. Six Nations Will Help Guard Strait of Hormuz

I Wasn’t Expecting This Person to Support the SAVE America Act

Stephen A. Smith Rips Caller Who Claims Biden Didn’t Open the Border

Strength Has Limits, Even for Chuck Norris

The 'Holy Month' of Ramadan Is Ending, and Here's the Death Toll

What 190 Lawmakers Just Told You Without Saying It

Why Is a Democratic Governor Undermining a Conservative Conservation Success Story?

Rewriting Revolutionary History: Is Jamie Raskin Even Capable of Honesty?

When 'I Don’t Recall' Meets a DOJ Subpoena

Townhall Mothership

Epic. Trump's Reply to a Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Has the Internet Screaming

Advertisement

CBS Has Uncovered Even More California Hospice Fraud

Has Washington Found a Way to Stop People From Moving Out of the State?

11 Arrested in $6M Scheme Targeting Elderly Homeowners in Los Angeles

Arizona Bill Would Require Gun Safety Education for All K-12 Students

Armed Robber Shot in Self-Defense by Chicago Gun Owner

How about no? Whitmer, Other Michigan Dems Call For Still More Gun Control

Mamdani's Wife Has Always Been an Extremist

EXCELLENT QUESTION. What's the Point of Sending Kids to School?

What It's Like to Live Under a Soros Prosecutor

Making Discrimination Great Again: VA Race and Gender-Based Hiring Bill Heads to Gov. Spanberger's Desk

Our First 2026 March Madness Legend Has Arrived, and Man, Is He Something Else

BRRRT ALERT. BRRRRT in the Strait: A-10s Target IRGC Speedboats Amid Epic Fury Ops

Dem Mazie Hirono Claims Illegal Aliens Won’t Break Our Election Laws Because They Fear Prison

CNN’s Brian Stelter to Lead Ole Miss Panel on How Media Can Regain Public Trust, Laughter Ensues

'You Must Be Fun at Parties': CNN's Jake Tapper Fact Checks Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke to the Japanese PM

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: There's Something Weird Going on in Ukraine

St. Joseph, Honorable Work, and Lefties Who Despise American Workers

What Happened to Just Hanging Out?

Offered Death Before Treatment: Canada’s Euthanasia System Under Fire Again

No, We're All Not Going to Die From Microplastics

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Truisms and Circularisms

Can the GOP Still Win in November?

The Great Replacement Chronicles: An Enigma Wrapped in a Riddle

The Death of Ali Larijani May Be the Catalyst That Leads to Revolution

The Courage They Didn’t Teach: Ona Judge Chose Freedom Over Comfort

Remember When They Actually Dribbled the Basketball in the NBA?

Biden and Obama Praised Serial Assaulter Cesar Chavez

I Say We Take Off, Nuke the Filibuster From Orbit. It’s the Only Way to Be Sure.

Around the Interwebz

R.E.M. collapsed the boundaries of alt-rock on Out of Time

Dogfighting in space won't look like the movies, but this company wants in on it

7 Discontinued Trader Joe’s Items That Shoppers Want Back

Advertisement

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I believe that I've mentioned the huge crush I had on Tanya Donelly back in the day.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/19/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, MARCH 20 - MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026 FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: AP

New Media: NOTUS



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

7:15 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

1:25 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Commander in Chief Trophy Presentation

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials

Sign-up link closes Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 9:00 PM



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Palm Beach, Florida

The White House

Open Press TV Corr & Crew: CNNSecondary TV Corr: HearstPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: USA TodaySecondary Print: Washington TimesRadio: APNew Media: NOTUSTV Corr & Crew: CNNSecondary TV Corr: NewsmaxPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: The IndependentSecondary Print: BloombergRadio: BBCNew Media: Daily WireThe White HouseClosed PressEast RoomPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials HERE Sign-up link closes Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 9:00 PMOval OfficeClosed PressThe White HouseOpen Press

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: CBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: CBS

New Media: John Fredericks Media



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

3:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, Florida, en route Memphis, Tennessee

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CDT :

12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable

Memphis, Tennessee

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Memphis, Tennessee, en route Washington, D.C.

Memphis, Tennessee

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.