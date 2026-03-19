AFROMAN WINS! Let's All Make Fun of the Government Together!

Megan Fox | 9:08 AM on March 19, 2026
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The defamation trial against Joseph “Afroman” Foreman came into our lives and out of it so fast it almost seems like magic engineered by the ghosts of Thomas Jefferson and Tupac to light up the country for some good old-fashioned American fun. And by old-fashioned American fun, I mean using vicious mockery against government officials. In this case, seven Adams County sheriff’s officers in Ohio who cannot take a joke, but can kick down a door, mishandle cash, eat your lemon poundcake, and cry about being made into a meme. 

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Afroman made this video with his supporters outside the courthouse today. It’s going to make you want to light off fireworks illegally.

There are times when I am proud of my countrymen. This week was one of those times, as the news of Afroman going on trial (for writing hilarious satire songs that roasted cops) started to go viral. Gosh, I love all of you out there! I didn’t see any of you defending these low-IQ, dangerous officers, who shouldn’t have badges. I didn’t have to explain to anyone why it’s okay to defame the government… and yes, police officers acting in their official capacity are literally the execution wing of the government with the most power to harm or kill you. It’s a huge responsibility wielding that much power, and when they do it stupidly or unjustly, they deserve to be roasted on a spit in the public square by the best court jesters available (and also fired. They have not been fired… yet).

Let’s have a look at the public square, shall we? 

Afroman himself has been posting throughout the three-day trial. This one is particularly hilarious. One of the cops, Randy Walters, who claimed he was portrayed in a false light because Afroman sang a song about having sex with his wife, admitted under oath that he doesn’t know if his wife had sex with Afroman! Um…sir, what are you even doing here? If you don’t know if the statement is false, then how can it be “false light” or “defamatory?”

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Language warning in this X post:

The song dedicated to Walters, who ran crying to an attorney and sued a rapper over parody, is my favorite, and I can't stop singing it. It's the "ooh oohs" that push it over the edge for me. Warning: there is obviously explicit language and offensive stuff in here. That’s why Afroman got sued. But it turns out that Americans value offensive fun and comedy over the feelings of bad cops who steal stuff and raid innocent people’s houses. Who knew?

It should be noted that Afroman dropped several songs during his trial, and the plaintiff's attorney tried desperately to bring them in and make a huge fuss out of it. It only partially worked. After playing "Lick'em Low Lisa" on national TV (which had nudity in it) and also made everyone watching choke on tears of laughter, the judge decided it wasn't a good idea to let the plaintiffs play any more of the new bangers. Judge Hines tried his best to help his cop friends in ways that would take up a whole other article, but despite his best efforts, he failed.

There are too many great moments from this trial to put them all here. I suggest you go watch it yourself (on my channel or elsewhere) to get the full effect. But this part of Afroman’s testimony below sums it up thoroughly if you are short on time. Don’t ever stop expressing disgust for agents of the state who violate their oaths of office. It is right and just to make bad cops and politicians cry. Now get out there and do what you do best, America! 

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Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of "Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo," and "Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First Amendment, For media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected]

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