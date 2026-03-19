Iranian Regime Murders Israeli Grandparents, Persian Wrestling Champ

The terrorist Islamic regime of Iran executed a 19-year-old wrestling champion and two other freedom protesters amid its battle with the United States and Israel. An Iranian strike also killed Israeli grandparents in Ramat Gan.

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The Iranian regime slaughtered over 40,000 of its own Persian people during the anti-Sharia protests in January, but many of those who protested also ended up behind bars. That includes the three brave men whom the Iranian regime hanged this week, cut off in their prime by jihadi tyrants. This is just one more illustration of why, if there is not a total collapse of the regime in Iran, it will simply continue to engage in the exact same murderous pattern of behavior as it always has.

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad shared the deplorably unjust fate of “Saleh Mohammadi, Mehdi Ghasemi, and Saeed Davoudi, [who] were hanged in Qom after a sham trial.” She added, “Reports indicate torture. Forced confessions. No access to chosen lawyers. Closed-door proceedings. No right to appeal.”

Today, in Iran, in the middle of a war, the regime executed a 19-year-old national wrestling champion for the crime of joining January protests. 💔



After signaling to the world, including President @realDonaldTrump, that they would halt executions of protesters, the regime has… pic.twitter.com/GzaoiI71JJ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 19, 2026

In fact, Mohammadi denied even being at the scene of his alleged crime, a denial that multiple witnesses supported. The Iranian regime did not care about evidence, and it was not ashamed to use forced confessions. So Mohammadi, who won a bronze medal at the Buvaisar Saitiev International Tournament in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, in 2024, will never wrestle again.

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Soon after Operation Epic Fury began, Iranian strikes killed multiple Israeli teenagers, including three from the same family. On March 18, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman shared another heartbreaking story:

Think of your grandma, think of your grandpa.



The Iranian regime just murdered a grandmother and a grandfather in Israel. pic.twitter.com/Pi1b6XZXa5 — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) March 18, 2026

Related: Israel Deplores Iranian Attack on Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Old City Jerusalem

This is why Israel struck a massive oil field that belongs jointly to the Iranian and Qatari regimes on Wednesday. They were furious at how the Iranian regime and its proxy Hezbollah have been bombarding Israeli civilians ever since the start of Operation Epic Fury, a near-constant barrage deliberately targeting residential areas and religious sites.

I think Westerners sometimes forget that the Qatari regime is almost as big a sponsor of terrorism, and just as big a supporter of jihadis who chant “death to America and Israel,” as Iran’s regime is. And most importantly, this is hardly the first time Iran’s regime — complicit in October 7 — has targeted Israeli civilians, nor will it be the last if the regime survives. The holiest sites in Jerusalem have suffered repeated Iranian hits. The reason there is a joint Qatari-Iranian oilfield is that Qatar’s regime has been extremely cozy with the murderous mullahs until now. It should remind the West that we cannot trust Qatar’s regime.

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Qatar invested in America, but it also infiltrated our institutions and still supports wiping Israel off the map and claiming all nations for Islam. Israel had every right and reason to strike that oilfield, which is so strategic for Iran’s regime. And frankly, if it hurts Qatar as well, good on them. Maybe Qatar will have less money to sponsor Hamas mass murderers — the same people who orchestrated October 7 — in luxury. Maybe they will have to make deals in the future with countries that do not massacre tens of thousands of their own people for engaging in street protests.

Americans and British love to talk about the great victory we won over the murderous Nazis in World War II, then some of them turn around and praise terrorist leaders who are just as bloodthirsty and evil in our day. The Iranian and Qatari regimes are as interested in a mass Holocaust of Jews and the slaughter of any civilians who stand in their way as were the Nazis. That is probably why fundamentalist Muslims were allies of Hitler during World War II — Nazism and the Muslim religion shared multiple goals.

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